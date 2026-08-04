5 Best Movie Theater Chocolates To Choose Over Popcorn Every Time

"Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this," Nicole Kidman said in a now-iconic ad for AMC theaters (via YouTube). It's the kind of sentiment that will resonate with anyone who still goes to the trouble to see movies the way they ought to be seen. You can keep your flatscreen TVs and Netflix passwords — nothing compares to sitting in a large, dark room with strangers and watching huge, beautiful images flicker across the screen. The only way it can be made better (aside from people getting off their phones, ahem, ahem) is with a delicious, if expensive, movie theater snack.

The iconic choice, of course, is popcorn, as Tom Cruise can attest. But maybe you're sick of popcorn, or perhaps the butter pump (which, in combination with a seasoning called flavacol, makes movie theater popcorn irresistible) is broken. What do you do? Naturally, you get some delicious chocolate candies to melt in your mouth. Here are five of our favorites, with suggested genre pairings to go with each.