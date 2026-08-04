In-N-Out's Secret To Staying Cheaper Than Your Other Favorite Burger Chains

In comparison with other fast food chains, In-N-Out has managed to weather economic turbulence pretty well, especially post-pandemic. Granted, the price of a Double-Double has itself nearly doubled in the last 10 years, but McDonald's prices have tripled in that same timeframe.

This fun little factoid about In-N-Out's relative affordability becomes even more curious when you consider the fact it was paying its employees $20 an hour or more before California's $20 minimum wage law went into effect. (In-N-Out has reportedly increased employee wages to around $23 an hour in the wake of that law's passing despite campaigning against it and raised menu prices in response). Glassdoor has ranked In-N-Out as the second best place to work in the entire country (behind Crew Carwash but before Nvidia), and one of the biggest perks is the relatively high pay. Reasonable minds may differ on which fast food chain is the best to work at, but it's hard to argue with a living wage.

A business as big and as profitable as In-N-Out gets complicated once you look under the hood, but the primary reason In-N-Out has managed to keep its prices low is because it's a privately owned restaurant chain that does not operate as a franchise. In other words, there's no middleman. The In-N-Out company owns, operates, and otherwise makes decisions for each and every location. At a franchised fast food location, the franchisee is usually the one who sets the prices, though the corporate office does have some say in the matter.