We're Still Not Over This Cracker Barrel Dessert That Disappeared Without Warning
Saying goodbye to your favorite dessert at a restaurant chain is never easy, but it's made infinitely harder when its discontinuation comes suddenly and without warning. Thus, as we continue to enjoy P.F. Chang's delicious banana spring rolls for as long as we can, we mourn the loss of Cracker Barrel's baked apple dumplin' — a rich and delectable treat that was taken away from us far too soon.
While it's unclear when Cracker Barrel created the baked apple dumplin' (consumers have been looking for copycat recipes online since at least 2006), it was an absolutely beloved dessert among fans of the chain for several years, especially throughout the 2010s. The sweet treat utilized Golden Delicious apples, pecan streusel, and a remarkable oven-baked crust as its base, and was topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream to create a tremendous contrast in flavor, texture, and temperature for the dish.
Unfortunately, the menu item was removed in 2021 amid rapid menu changes at Cracker Barrel, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many hoped that the baked apple dumplin' would return in the years after the pandemic calmed down, it has still yet to reappear — much to the chagrin of many Cracker Barrel die-hards. "Please bring back the baked apple dumplin!" one Facebook user begged. Another commenter even implied that its discontinuation has impacted their patronage of the restaurant chain, saying, "This dessert is the only reason I went to Cracker Barrel."
How to satisfy your Cracker Barrel baked apple dumplin' craving in 2026
Now, while the baked apple dumplin' is far from the only beloved Cracker Barrel item we all deeply miss, its craveability does make it one that many have tried to emulate over the years to varying results. We've long been fans of great copycat recipes that can be made at home, and in the case of Cracker Barrel's apple dumplings, some of the earliest copycat recipes — ones that existed while the restaurant's dumplings were still available to purchase and dissect — remain among the strongest. Using frozen puff pastry, breadcrumbs, and either Granny Smith or the aforementioned Golden Delicious apples, as well as some other spices and sugars, for your actual dumpling and a simple pecan streusel recipe of pecans, brown sugar, flour, and butter will take you a long way towards making your own version of the delicious treat.
However, if you're at Cracker Barrel and want to get as close to the bygone dessert as possible, there is a way to do so. Purchasing the chain's biscuit beignets as your bready base, fried cinnamon apples as your fruity main attraction, and topping them both with sweet butter pecan sauce isn't necessarily going to bring back the memories of the baked apple dumplin' as well as a copycat recipe will, but it is sure to satisfy your craving for each of the flavors present within the dessert fairly well.