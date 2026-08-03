We're Still Not Over This Cracker Barrel Dessert That Disappeared Without Warning

Saying goodbye to your favorite dessert at a restaurant chain is never easy, but it's made infinitely harder when its discontinuation comes suddenly and without warning. Thus, as we continue to enjoy P.F. Chang's delicious banana spring rolls for as long as we can, we mourn the loss of Cracker Barrel's baked apple dumplin' — a rich and delectable treat that was taken away from us far too soon.

While it's unclear when Cracker Barrel created the baked apple dumplin' (consumers have been looking for copycat recipes online since at least 2006), it was an absolutely beloved dessert among fans of the chain for several years, especially throughout the 2010s. The sweet treat utilized Golden Delicious apples, pecan streusel, and a remarkable oven-baked crust as its base, and was topped with scoops of vanilla ice cream to create a tremendous contrast in flavor, texture, and temperature for the dish.

Unfortunately, the menu item was removed in 2021 amid rapid menu changes at Cracker Barrel, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many hoped that the baked apple dumplin' would return in the years after the pandemic calmed down, it has still yet to reappear — much to the chagrin of many Cracker Barrel die-hards. "Please bring back the baked apple dumplin!" one Facebook user begged. Another commenter even implied that its discontinuation has impacted their patronage of the restaurant chain, saying, "This dessert is the only reason I went to Cracker Barrel."