This Chain Restaurant's Banana Dessert Has No Business Feeling This Fancy

For an average price of roughly $0.68 per pound, bananas are one of the cheapest fruits in the U.S., making them a go-to choice for fast food and restaurant chains when creating desserts, especially considering the fruit's versatility. And who doesn't love bananas? (Other than Ree Drummond?). But typically, chain food establishments offer fairly standard banana desserts, whether it's Chick-fil-A's banana pudding milkshake or a classic slice of banana cream pie from Village Inn. However, P.F. Chang's is flipping the script.

Although P.F. Chang's is considered casual dining, the atmosphere and menu give off upscale vibes, and that carries through to its banana spring rolls. If you've never tried this dessert before, it looks like something you'd be served at a fine-dining restaurant. Slices of perfectly sweet bananas are wrapped in rice paper and then fried until golden and crispy. The bananas are then topped with caramel-vanilla drizzle and served alongside a scoop of coconut-pineapple ice cream and fresh berries.

They're all very simple components, yet when assembled together, they create an effortless harmony of sweet, toasty flavors contrasted with creamy and crispy textures. The best part? Depending on where you're located, this fancy-looking dessert is less than $10. That's about what you'd expect to pay for a few scoops of sorbet at a high-end restaurant. As a bonus, if you're already satisfied from your meal but want a few bites of something sweet afterward, this dessert may be a relatively lighter option that won't leave you feeling overly stuffed.