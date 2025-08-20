The Popular Fruit Ree Drummond Hates So Much She Called It 'Demonic'
As a food blogger, you'd think Ree Drummond would have a non-discriminating palate for all sorts of tastes, so it's surprising to know there's one food item she refuses to eat: bananas. Through the years, Drummond has never shied away from expressing her disdain for the fruit, much like how she's been vocal about not getting on board with baking bread.
In one episode of Southern Living's "Biscuits & Jam" podcast, she told the magazine's editor-in-chief, Sid Evans, that she's absolutely loathed bananas all her life. "I can't stand the taste, the texture," she said, noting her aversion often baffles her fans. Some people even tease her for her extreme dislike of the fruit. Despite the popularity of bananas worldwide, she insists she's part of a small but passionate club of banana haters. On her blog, The Pioneer Woman, Drummond has stated she's never eaten a whole banana and admits to automatically spitting out any accidental bites.
Drummond has still featured banana recipes on her blog
For someone so staunchly anti-banana, it's shocking to know the fruit has made it into a few of Ree Drummond's recipes. By a few, we mean two. The first recipe was her mom's banana bread, which feels like a mandatory add if only for sentimental reasons. Drummond recalled eating it just once after a no-carb diet. She blamed the brief lapse on skewed taste buds rather than a change of heart. Apparently she hasn't tried it again since. We're going to assume the recipe itself is probably excellent anyway.
The second banana recipe she shared online was the classic Bananas Foster which she featured on her blog with a disclaimer: "I hate bananas. But if I was going to cook anything involving the weird, slimy things. I knew it had to be Bananas Foster." It's later in this recipe that she calls bananas demonic (in jest, it seems, but still). The recipe itself is actually very funny as she describes the absolute roller coaster of emotions she experienced on her way to tasting the dreaded banana — which she does, by the way. Machete-wielding bananas may haunt her dreams (just read the recipe, already), but the dish was not spit out. You'll still need to look elsewhere if you're on the hunt for banana pudding, banana muffin, or banana cream pie.