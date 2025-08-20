The Popular Fruit Ree Drummond Hates So Much She Called It 'Demonic'

For someone so staunchly anti-banana, it's shocking to know the fruit has made it into a few of Ree Drummond's recipes. By a few, we mean two. The first recipe was her mom's banana bread, which feels like a mandatory add if only for sentimental reasons. Drummond recalled eating it just once after a no-carb diet. She blamed the brief lapse on skewed taste buds rather than a change of heart. Apparently she hasn't tried it again since. We're going to assume the recipe itself is probably excellent anyway.

The second banana recipe she shared online was the classic Bananas Foster which she featured on her blog with a disclaimer: "I hate bananas. But if I was going to cook anything involving the weird, slimy things. I knew it had to be Bananas Foster." It's later in this recipe that she calls bananas demonic (in jest, it seems, but still). The recipe itself is actually very funny as she describes the absolute roller coaster of emotions she experienced on her way to tasting the dreaded banana — which she does, by the way. Machete-wielding bananas may haunt her dreams (just read the recipe, already), but the dish was not spit out. You'll still need to look elsewhere if you're on the hunt for banana pudding, banana muffin, or banana cream pie.