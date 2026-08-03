This Crunchy Ice Cream-Inspired Snack At Costco Brings Major Nostalgia

Strawberry Shortcake Bars are a nostalgia-inspiring, old-school ice cream truck icon consisting of a sweet strawberry and vanilla filling covered with a crumbly shortcake coating. Luckily, they're not a Good Humor treat that's been discontinued (yet), but if you're partial to these pretty-in-pink, crunchy-coated ice cream bars you'll be delighted to know that Costco offers a fresh take on the fruity treats. Costco sells Edward Marc Strawberry Shortcake Bites, which are kind of like an inside-out Strawberry Shortcake Bar. The sweet snacks consist of crispy shortbread balls covered in a creamy strawberry coating, and despite not requiring refrigeration they bring clear ice cream truck vibes (there's even an image of the classic ice cream bar on the packaging, in case you had any doubts).

These unique treats provide the comforting flavor of a Strawberry Shortcake Bar in a bite-sized, snackable format which grown-ups will surely appreciate. In a Reddit thread discussing the dessert bites, one person noted, "These are so good, they actually give me 80s childhood fake strawberry flavor nostalgia and that's not meant as a negative at all." You don't have to have chased down an ice cream truck to appreciate the sweetly sentimental snack. Another user responded, "I've actually never had one of those ice creams but I still get it!" The versatile balls can be snacked on directly from the bag, but if you can resist eating the whole thing straight there are plenty of creative ways to enjoy these Costco-sold Strawberry Shortcake Bites.