DoorDash Is Under Fire Over New Delivery Drones — 'Anything To Keep From Paying Your Drivers'

DoorDash recently achieved a milestone that may usher us into the next era of food delivery — with robots. The company is now a certified air carrier according to the Federal Aviation Administration. That means your Taco Bell breakfast items and groceries could soon be brought to your home via drone, which has some folks wondering what's going to become of the existing Dashers who've been delivering your goods.

The company is still working on the details of the whole operation, such as how the handoff process will work between merchants and customers. DoorDash contends that when the system is fully operational it will significantly cut delivery times. But while most people have no complaints about quick delivery service, a few folks discussing the news on social media were skeptical about the company's motivations for innovating on the delivery industry.

"Anything to keep from paying your drivers," one person quipped on Reddit. Someone on X had a similar sentiment, saying, "'Replace humans at all costs' — the door dash [sic] board." DoorDash has noted that human Dashers will continue to be an integral part of the company once drone delivery takes off, but some drivers remain unconvinced. "There goes my job," one person said on X. That's tough, but concerns about delivery drivers getting tossed to the wayside are just the tip of the iceberg.