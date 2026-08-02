How Much Cowboys Paid For A Shot Of Whiskey In The Old West

Whiskey has long been associated with the Old West. It was used as a currency to barter with Native Americans as explorers and settlers pushed west, it livened up frontier festivities, and it was the drink of choice in many saloons and brothels; everyone from pioneers to cowboys to ladies of leisure regularly enjoyed a shot or two of whiskey. How much did a drink set someone back in those days? Probably no more than $0.25, and often less.

Legend has it that when cowboys sauntered into the nearest saloon to rest their spurs on a stool and imbibe but they couldn't pony up cash for a tipple of whiskey they'd trade a bullet from their gun for one instead. This was believed to be the origin of the term "shot" as a single order of liquor. Both the cartridge and the whiskey were said to be worth the same amount of money, so it would have been an even trade.

The legend is great, but it has since been disproven. The price of a bullet was closer to $0.02, which means a cowboy would have needed to trade several bullets to pay for one libation. And anyway, most saloon owners would have demanded payment in money, not bullets. So, as it turns out, a shot probably has very little to do with cowboys and their guns in the Old West. In terms of purchasing power, $0.25 in the late 1800s would be equivalent to about $8 today, so apparently not much has changed.