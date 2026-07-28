Cowboys Loved Guzzling Whiskey In These 5 Famous Old West Saloons

Unlike other Disney-fied bars on this stretch of Route 66, the World Famous Sultana Bar in Williams, Arizona is the real thing. The saloon opened in 1912, 14 years before that fabled highway was built, and chances are that it'll remain standing long after the route's asphalt crumbles to dust. The Sultana Bar was once home to an opium operation, and once Prohibition hit, the enterprise was converted to running gin. Like the Silver Dollar (see below), the earth below this watering hole is said to be riddled with tunnels used largely for these illegal activities.

Williams was once a logging and ranching town on the Santa Fe Railway line; today, it's the best way to get to the Grand Canyon. The current clientele at the Sultana may be more tourists than hardened Wild West frontiersmen, but the bar still caters to weary travelers lured there by the huge neon martini in the parking lot.

Inside, the Sultana Bar doesn't disappoint when it comes to Old West charm — in addition to the tunnels, the main bar is full of amusing taxidermy, Americana, and pool table — but it's also not a nostalgia trap. The old silent movie theater connected to the bar via a passageway now houses an event space, and the Sultana hosts live music, games, and even line dancing lessons and DJs. It was named one of Arizona's 17 most iconic bars in 2018 and ranked No. 2 on Huckberry's list of the 50 Best Dive Bars in America in 2026.

The World Famous Sultana Bar

(928) 635-2021

301 W. Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046