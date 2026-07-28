Cowboys Loved Guzzling Whiskey In These 5 Famous Old West Saloons
From the end of the Civil War to the dawn of the 20th Century, the United States pushed westward, occupying land from the middle of the country to the West Coast. Unsurprisingly, once the Americans of the frontier had settled down to farm, ranch, and mine, they also started bars. Who wouldn't need a drink after months on the Oregon Trail? And if music, food, and a little bit of cheeky rum or opium was thrown in alongside the beer and rye whiskey, even better.
This is how the legendary bars and saloons of the Old West began. And many were so successful that they are still in operation today. Spanning from New Mexico to Utah and Colorado, these historic bars still sling drinks to travelers and locals alike while also offering a wealth of Western tall tales and color — ghosts, secret tunnels, and a surprising amount of taxidermy. Following are five Old West saloons that keep history alive and whistles wet.
Arizona: The World Famous Sultana Bar
Unlike other Disney-fied bars on this stretch of Route 66, the World Famous Sultana Bar in Williams, Arizona is the real thing. The saloon opened in 1912, 14 years before that fabled highway was built, and chances are that it'll remain standing long after the route's asphalt crumbles to dust. The Sultana Bar was once home to an opium operation, and once Prohibition hit, the enterprise was converted to running gin. Like the Silver Dollar (see below), the earth below this watering hole is said to be riddled with tunnels used largely for these illegal activities.
Williams was once a logging and ranching town on the Santa Fe Railway line; today, it's the best way to get to the Grand Canyon. The current clientele at the Sultana may be more tourists than hardened Wild West frontiersmen, but the bar still caters to weary travelers lured there by the huge neon martini in the parking lot.
Inside, the Sultana Bar doesn't disappoint when it comes to Old West charm — in addition to the tunnels, the main bar is full of amusing taxidermy, Americana, and pool table — but it's also not a nostalgia trap. The old silent movie theater connected to the bar via a passageway now houses an event space, and the Sultana hosts live music, games, and even line dancing lessons and DJs. It was named one of Arizona's 17 most iconic bars in 2018 and ranked No. 2 on Huckberry's list of the 50 Best Dive Bars in America in 2026.
(928) 635-2021
301 W. Route 66, Williams, AZ 86046
Colorado: The Legendary Silver Dollar Saloon
The Silver Dollar Saloon has served drinks to the people of Leadville, Colorado, since 1879. The bar and restaurant labels itself as "legendary," and in this case, the hype is accurate: Doc Holliday (of O.K. Corral fame) and Oscar Wilde were among its former patrons. The Silver Dollar's history is palpable everywhere, from the vintage photos and art on the wood-paneled walls, ornate tiled floor, and columned white oak and mahogany bar to the rope that dangles from the rafters — the rope used in the last hanging in Leadville, no less. There's also a pair of children's shoes in a glass box that is said to belong to the ghost of a little girl who haunts the tunnels below the bar — one of eight spirits that reportedly spook the Silver Dollar's patrons and staff, according to paranormal investigators.
Once a populous mining town, Leadville's industry is now mostly tourism and outdoor adventures; the high-altitude mountain settlement is well placed for winter sports, summer hiking, and hunting and fishing.
Whatever time of year you visit, the Silver Dollar should be open for business. It offers hungry outdoor types a full drink menu alongside a modernized Old West restaurant menu featuring bar food with a Colorado twist (both rattlesnake and yak are on the menu, when they're in season).
(970) 470-2368
315 Harrison Avenue, Leadville, CO 80461
Utah: Shooting Star Saloon
Utah isn't the easiest place in the U.S. to get a drink — the state's liquor and beer laws can be both strict and confusing. Luckily for local booze hounds and thirsty visitors, the Shooting Star Saloon, located in the small town of Huntsville (near Salt Lake City), has been in operation since 1879, and bills itself as the oldest continuously operating saloon west of the Mississippi River.
The interior of the Shooting Star is a mix of classic dive bar atmosphere and David Lynch-worthy imagery. There's a classic juke box filled with 45s, an always-in-use pool table, and a DIY-printed sign that declares no fancy food is served on the premises. But look up, and you'll find that the ceiling at the Shooting Star is covered in thousands of dollar bills added by customers over the years — an estimated $14,000 dollars (the bills have been tacked up for so long that they may no longer be legal tender, and the custom was ended a few years ago). Bring your attention down to eye level and you won't miss the head of a huge St. Bernard Frankensteined onto a stuffed bear. The nearly-250 pound dog was apparently gifted to the bar by its owners after its death.
And while the Shooting Star oozes history and kitsch, it's very much a town drinking spot rather than a museum. Yes, there's plenty to look at, but if you want to peruse, you'd better be drinking a tall boy and eating something greasy as you take it all in.
(801) 745-2002
7350 E. 200 S, Huntsville, UT 84317
New Mexico: The Buckhorn Saloon and Opera House
Located at an elevation of 7,000 feet in the Gila National Forest, Pinos Altos was settled by the Spanish in the early 1800s before Americans arrived in 1860 to mine for gold. The Buckhorn Saloon and Opera House was built three years after the town's founding, and to this day, it's exactly what you might picture if I said "Old West cowboy bar." The adobe-clad building which houses the bar and restaurant looks like a set construct for a Western, with battered painted signage and a porch covered with nothing but sheet metal.
Inside, it's a little fancier than some other Old West dive bars still slinging pickle backs and wings, yet just as historic. There are exposed beams, open fire places, warm leather seats that'll make you feel like a real cowboy, and some tasteful taxidermy. Next door, you'll find the Opera House, which lives up to its name with a full velvet-curtained stage and slightly scary looking wooden boxes for culture vultures who want to lord it above the riff-raff during performances.
The Buckhorn also operates as a steakhouse. While the menu features some cowboy-inspired meals that'll make you feel like you're in the Old West, including campfire classics like green chili stew and burgers, the kitchen also prepares upmarket cuts like filet mignon, a selection of pasta dishes, and modern fusion classics like soy and ginger salmon. If you're in for a drink, you can sample craft cocktails as well as all the usual staples. Be careful with the booze, though — if you're not used to the altitude, don't try and drink like a cowboy!
The Buckhorn Saloon and Opera House
(575) 538-9911
32 Main Street, Pinos Altos, NM 88053
Nevada: Genoa Bar & Saloon
The Genoa Bar and Saloon welcomes patrons with a sign declaring itself to be "Nevada's oldest thirst parlor." This could well be true: Opened in 1853, the Genoa predates the state itself — Nevada became the 36th U.S. state in 1864.
Whether it's the oldest drinking hole in Nevada or the 10th oldest, the Genoa is worth a visit. Well known for its spicy bloody mary, the bar serves a variety of eclectic cocktails alongside the usual dive bar beer and shots. Although it survived Prohibition byposing as a soda fountain, serving old-school sodas that were every cowboy's favorite in the Old West, if you're there to drink, you're in good (historical) company. Famous visitors to the Genoa Bar & Saloon are said to include Mark Twain, Teddy Roosevelt, John Wayne, and Willie Nelson. The litany of famous names is matched by the number of movies filmed there, including Wayne's last Western, "The Shootist," and Rob Reiner's adaptation of "Misery." This Hollywood connection may also explain how a taxidermied moose acquired the bra that still hangs from its head. Apparently, it used to belong to Raquel Welch.
The Genoa Bar and Saloon is another well-loved local haunt with historic roots, and while it's down, dirty, and dusty on the inside, outside is different. There's a cute porch and outdoor picnic tables, with a grass lawn and gorgeous views of trees and mountains, so you can choose your own adventure. If you visit Genoa in the summer, you might even be lucky enough to catch one of the bar's famous porch parties.
(775) 782-3870
2282 Main Street, Genoa, NV 89411