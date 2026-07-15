12 Historic 'Old West' Restaurants You Can Still Eat At Today

There's just something about the Old West that holds a certain appeal. Sure, when you get down to it, the romance of it all might be dimmed by what was certainly quite a lot of dirt, violence, and lack of modern creature comforts. However, if you can ignore all that and focus on the rough-and-tough cowboys, the saloon girls, and the overall sense of adventure and American spirit, you end up with an illusion of the Old West that a lot of folks wouldn't mind maintaining for a day — or even just the length of a meal.

Luckily, when you travel out into the American West, there are quite a few towns that have done their best to retain their old time appeal, while upgrading the things that matter (read: accommodations, indoor plumbing, and air conditioning). In states such as Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and others, you can saddle up to ye olde saloon bar just like a cowboy (or cowgirl) might've and order a stiff whiskey alongside a steak.

So where should you go if you really want to experience the Old West in all its glory? Try one of these historic restaurants. All have seen their fair share of cowboy drama and stood to tell the tale.