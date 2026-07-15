12 Historic 'Old West' Restaurants You Can Still Eat At Today
There's just something about the Old West that holds a certain appeal. Sure, when you get down to it, the romance of it all might be dimmed by what was certainly quite a lot of dirt, violence, and lack of modern creature comforts. However, if you can ignore all that and focus on the rough-and-tough cowboys, the saloon girls, and the overall sense of adventure and American spirit, you end up with an illusion of the Old West that a lot of folks wouldn't mind maintaining for a day — or even just the length of a meal.
Luckily, when you travel out into the American West, there are quite a few towns that have done their best to retain their old time appeal, while upgrading the things that matter (read: accommodations, indoor plumbing, and air conditioning). In states such as Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, and others, you can saddle up to ye olde saloon bar just like a cowboy (or cowgirl) might've and order a stiff whiskey alongside a steak.
So where should you go if you really want to experience the Old West in all its glory? Try one of these historic restaurants. All have seen their fair share of cowboy drama and stood to tell the tale.
1. The Palace Restaurant and Saloon
The Palace Restaurant and Saloon in Arizona dates back to the late 1870s, opening not all that long after the end of the Civil War. Quickly cementing itself within the local community, the establishment attracted a wide range of patrons, from prospectors to politicians and Old West icons such as Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. Of course, a restaurant and saloon such as this can't live for so many decades completely unscathed. In 1900, it was the victim of a fire, but the original bar remains intact.
When you visit The Palace Restaurant and Saloon today, you'll find that it's been lovingly cared for, so it really does feel like that same saloon that opened anew in 1901 after the fire. You'll also see all those classic Old West details that you're looking for as a tourist, such as the swinging saloon doors, the taxidermy, and the bullet holes. For an authentic experience, avoid the more modern salmon and calamari dishes on the menu and opt for the beef, perhaps with a side of cowboy coleslaw or bunkhouse beans.
thepalacerestaurantandsaloon.com
(928) 541-1996
120 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303
2. The Snake Pit
With a name like The Snake Pit, you can assume that this Idaho landmark has some character. Over more than 140 years, the local institution has gone by several different names and has served as not just a restaurant and bar, but also a hotel and brothel. It's also been the site of supposed crimes (murder, suicide, and a suspicious fire). All throughout, it's remained in Enaville as a constant, even as the town experienced the comings and goings of industries like logging and mining that led to its descent into ghost town status.
The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner Thursday-Sunday. The menu offers classic Western staples mixed with unique dishes specific to the state, like Iocal red trout served a variety of ways, and pancakes with huckleberries, the state fruit of Idaho. Today, the reviews for the Snake Pit are seemingly just as tumultuous as the business' history. Based on Yelp and Tripadvisor reviews, some patrons love it, and some leave feeling highly underwhelmed. However, if you're less interested in the quality of the food itself and more so interested in visiting an Old West institution with character in spades that served the likes of Wyatt Earp — well, then, you'll have no issues.
(208) 682-3453
1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID 83839
3. Glur's Tavern
In Nebraska, Glur's Tavern is considered the oldest continuously operated tavern west of the Missouri River. It sits in a little unassuming white house. It originally opened in the 1870s, under the purview of a pair of Swiss immigrants, as Bucher's Saloon. Louis Glur bought the place in 1914 and turned what was once a locale known for its tobacco offerings into a hotspot for gambling during Prohibition. The Glurs ran the tavern through the 1970s, and even with new ownership, the business remains a place you can go to get stick-to-your-ribs eats without any fuss.
The restaurant has no website — just a sparsely updated Facebook page — and it's known for its burgers. The menu is a sheet of paper left in a plastic display on each table that lists a handful of options at very affordable prices. As one reviewer put it on Tripadvisor, "if it was good e'nuf for Buffalo Bill" (because, yes, Buffalo Bill Cody was a customer), then it's probably good enough for you.
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063619659869
(402) 564-8615
2301 11th St, Columbus, NE 68601
4. The Irma Hotel Saloon
Cody, Wyoming, is a popular stop for travelers heading into Yellowstone National Park, and one of the landmarks that they frequently visit during their journeys is the Irma Hotel Saloon. Literally built by Wild West icon Buffalo Bill Cody and named for his daughter, the Irma Hotel can't be missed. It sticks out on the town street as a hub of activity and intrigue. It certainly helps that there's a Wild West gun fight reenactment that occurs on the street right outside the hotel six nights a week during the summer.
You can stay in the hotel itself (which has, of course, been modernized since its opening in 1902), but feel free to just stop by for a bite as well. While you do, check out the cherrywood bar, which Queen Victoria gave to Buffalo Bill Cody. The restaurant serves three meals and buffets daily, but its prime rib is particularly popular.
(307) 587-4221
1192 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY 82414
5. The Occidental Saloon
The Occidental Hotel and its saloon were established in 1880 in Buffalo, Wyoming. A great number of famous Old West figures have made their way through the Occidental's doors — Calamity Jane, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Buffalo Bill Cody, and more. After its heyday, the property did deteriorate for a time, but new ownership and community support ensured that the Occidental was revived.
Today, the Occidental is home to four different dining options: The Busy Bee Café, the Virginian Restaurant, a beer garden, and, of course, the saloon. There, you can grab something a little more "new-fangled," like a black bean burger or flat bread pizza, but there's plenty more hearty eats to tempt your tastebuds if you want to dine how you imagine the cowboys of yesteryear might've. Think chicken fried steak or bone-in ribeye, bison, or a slice of apple pie. Mexican-inspired meals were also cowboy favorites in the Old West, and the menu reflects that with its offerings of tacos and nachos .
One Google reviewer noted that this is a place where you can definitely feel the history, and potentially a few haunts. They said, "... it was quite a little museum and the first thing that I noticed was it seemed like it was lively with perhaps paranormal activity." We can't decide if that adds to the appeal or deters us completely.
(307) 684-8989
18 N Main St, Buffalo, WY 82834
6. The Mint
Operating a bar when The Mint first opened in 1907 was far different from what it's like today. The bar was purchased with a down payment of a mere $500. That ice in the sarsaparilla? Yeah, it was delivered via horse. The little town of Sheridan, Wyoming, was a good place to open such an operation, though, seeing as it was drawing thousands of new residents thanks to its coal mining potential. The Mint did not continue on as it was until present day, though.
As was the case for so many bars around the country, Prohibition came in and kicked The Mint's feet out from under it, but the owners pivoted. While on the surface the building transformed from a bar into a dress shop, real estate office, pharmacy, and soda shop, if you were in the know, you could pass up the popular Old West soft drinks and secretly get the stronger libations you were seeking. Still, Prohibition wasn't the only challenge that The Mint came up against, and it had its closures over time — thankfully, it's managed to come back time and time again.
One fun fact? Not only was The Mint a well-known institution in the actual days of the Wild West, but decades later, when Hollywood began embracing the Western genre, the town of Sheridan became a prime shooting location, and The Mint likewise became a favorite watering hole for those who worked on the films.
(307) 674-9696
151 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801
7. The Pioneer Saloon
The Pioneer Saloon, established in 1913, is known as the oldest bar in the Las Vegas area. It's not really in Las Vegas, though. It sits just under 40 miles away in a town called Goodsprings, a spot on the map that's dwindling into ghost town status, with just a few hundred residents.
Still, that hasn't stopped the saloon from maintaining its status. In addition to being a state historical landmark, it's also appeared in a range of media (and you can actually spot the Goodsprings General Store in the video game "Fallout: New Vegas"). The saloon is attached to various tales; it was reportedly the sight of a deadly shootout just a few years after opening, and it's also rumored to be haunted.
The menu at The Pioneer Saloon leans into its Wild West ghost-ridden vibe. You've got the Ghosted Deviled Eggs, for example (simply described as deviled eggs with "a spooky kick"), as well as a Ghost Burger and a Poltergeist Burger, plus a Haunt Dog. Not really feeling the haunted theme? You could always go for the Smack Your Ass Burger instead.
(702) 674-6809
310 West Spring Street, Goodsprings, NV 89019
8. Middlegate Station
Middlegate Station is known for a few things. First and foremost, there are the burgers. Then you have the restaurant's location. It's situated on what is known as the "loneliest road" in the United States, aka a stretch along Highway 50 in Nevada, where you'd better gas up before you leave. When it was first established in 1857, the restaurant was also a stop along the Pony Express. It's easy to imagine that traveling along Highway 50 and coming upon Middlegate Station could feel a bit like a fever dream. The building looks like it's about ready to fall over, and surrounding it is just a wide open expanse of nothingness flanked by mountains in the distance.
Still, people seem to love the place. Stop in and order the Monster Burger in particular. Supposedly it's big enough to feed two with enough for leftovers, and if you eat it all in one go, you'll get a free shirt.
(775) 423-7134
42500 Austin Hwy, Fallon, NV 89406
9. Hays House
Hays House was established in 1857 by the founder of the town it resides in, who is also the great-grandson of legendary American figure Daniel Boone. Initially, the house was literally just a log cabin, serving wagon train riders with food and goods. As one of the only operations in town, though, it grew in importance throughout the 19th century, becoming not just a store, restaurant, and tavern, but also a church, post office, theater, hotel, and makeshift courthouse. Now, it's a National Register Historic Landmark, and you can go see the original bar and the space that proudly claims to be the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi.
So what can you expect to eat there? There are many authentic Old West cowboy staple meals, like the ribeye and prime rib, but also the pasta, apps, and salads you'd expect from your typical roadhouse-style eatery. Reviews are highly positive, with several highlighting the restaurant's historic downtown location and the chicken fried steak.
(620) 767-5911
112 W Main St, Council Grove, KS 66846
10. Shooting Star Saloon
A lot of these historic Old West restaurants try to claim that they're the oldest west of the Mississippi, and that's the case for Shooting Star Saloon, too, which says it's the oldest continuously operating saloon in this part of the country. While some others on this list might fight that claim, it is generally accepted that Shooting Star Saloon is at least the oldest continuously operating bar in Utah.
Opened in the 1870s, the saloon exhibits a distinctly Wild West aesthetic on the exterior but is full dive bar on the interior, complete with thousands of dollar bills tacked to the ceiling, graffiti-littered bathrooms, taxidermy, and a pool table. As for the menu's specialty? It's the Star Burger: two burger patties combined with melted cheese and Polish knockwurst. The menu is small and limited (it even cautions patrons to avoid making any special requests). It's just burgers and chips. Still, reviewers emphasize that, so long as you know what you're in for, you're going to love what you get. Make sure you bring cash.
www.facebook.com/ShootingStarSaloon
(801) 745-2002
7350 E 200 S, Huntsville, UT 84317
11. White Elephant Saloon
Obviously Texas is going to have some Wild West establishments that have stood the test of time. The White Elephant Saloon is one of them. Situated in Fort Worth and opened in 1884, it's considered the oldest honky-tonk in the state. Originally on what was considered the rough side of town, it was a favorite with the area's patrons and was the site of an infamous shootout. It was everything you might want from a historic Old West saloon — that is, until it was shut down due to Prohibition. The White Elephant didn't get a second chance until 1970, after which it became a hotspot all over again. "Walker, Texas Ranger" had some episodes filmed here in the '90s and, more recently, so did "1883" (the "Yellowstone" prequel).
Things have changed since those earlier days, of course. New ownership has brought a greater culinary focus; the same owner opened a burger joint next door. Not feeling a burger? You can grab a $6 bowl of Texas red chili and cornbread.
(817) 624-8273
106 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102
12. The Buckhorn Exchange
The oldest restaurant in Denver, The Buckhorn Exchange opened in 1893. For over a century, The Buckhorn has welcomed patrons of all walks of life, from the working class of the Wild West to real royalty and presidents. The restaurant's humble exterior — a big red banner emblazoned with a buck — doesn't do its interior justice. Walk inside and you won't know where to look first. Just rest assured that in any direction you glance, there's probably some taxidermy.
But is this just a tourist trap or an eatery actually worth your time? That was the question that folks on Reddit had, and the general consensus seems to be that, while it is a bit kitschy, The Buckhorn is still a fun time for the experience alone. You might not want to go back over and over again (though some said they do, if they have visitors in town), but it's worth adding to your Denver to-do list. While you won't find the more outdated cowboy meats of the Old West, like salt pork, the menu offers unique meals like buffalo prime rib and rocky mountain oysters. The food is good enough, but a handful of Redditors recommend saddling up to the bar and just ordering a drink and an app.
www.instagram.com/buckhorn.exchange
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204