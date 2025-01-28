Is Knockwurst Really That Different From Bratwurst?
There's nothing quite as comforting as the savory, flavor-packed bite of a hearty German-style sausage on a chilly winter's day — or any time, for that matter. Americans have been appreciating the delectable taste of Deutsch ground meat products for hundreds of years, as exemplified by Wisconsin's thriving brat culture. However, the diverse and wide-ranging world of German sausages goes far beyond just frankfurters or hotdogs. By some estimates, there are over 1,000 varieties of German wursts ("wurst" is simply the German word for "sausage"). They each bring unique qualities and flavor profiles to the plate.
One lesser-known wurst that deserves a little more love (in our humble opinion) is knockwurst. The allium-rich Deutsch meat dish is often confused with its more famous cousin, bratwurst, but knockwurst is a special and singular sausage that deserves to be savored in its own right. Here's a quick rundown on the key differences between knockwurst and bratwurst, from the ingredients they contain to how best to enjoy each sausage.
What is knockwurst?
Knockwurst (also sometimes known as knackwurst) is a stout German sausage packed with smoky spices, and a heavy dose of garlic. The name knockwurst comes from the German "knacken," which roughly translates as "to crackle." This could refer to the sizzling sounds produced during the cooking process, or to the audible snap eaters may hear when biting into a good knockwurst.
Knockwurst is known for its smoky, zesty flavor, and hearty bite. The sausage typically consists of pork or veal as the key ingredients. The meat is generously seasoned with an herbaceous blend of spices such as marjoram, paprika, and garlic, and stuffed in a natural sausage casing. Although variations abound, generally speaking it's the addition of garlic, strongly smoky taste, and shorter, thicker shape that sets this sausage apart from other German wursts such as bratwurst.
Knockwurst can be grilled, baked, or boiled, and is traditionally paired with classic Deutsch side dishes such as sauerkraut and German potato salad, which has different ingredients to the American version. It also goes well with spaetzle, which is a type of winter noodle or dumpling.
What is bratwurst?
Bratwurst is a German ground meat dish made from a seasoned blend of pork, veal, or beef wrapped in a sausage casing. The name comes from the German "brat," which means "without waste." As such, bratwurst generally tends to refer to a sausage made with a wide variety of meat scraps in its preparation.
Bratwurst is actually a broader category, which features many regional variations –- by some estimates over 40 unique kinds of bratwurst can be found across Germany. However, in broad strokes, bratwursts are united by their longer shape, medium thickness, milder flavor, and coarse texture. In contrast to knockwurst, bratwursts often include warmer spices such as nutmeg, cardamom, or ginger.
Outside of Germany, bratwursts enjoy particular prominence across the American Midwest. Brats were popularized in the region by German immigrants in the late 19th century. They quickly became a beloved bar snack and sports stadium staple, even spawning unique variations such as the beer brat, and Wisconsin brat burger. Bratwursts are typically grilled or fried, and served quite similarly to knockwurst: In a bun or with a side of potato salad, and accompanied by grainy mustard, and tangy sauerkraut.