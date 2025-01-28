There's nothing quite as comforting as the savory, flavor-packed bite of a hearty German-style sausage on a chilly winter's day — or any time, for that matter. Americans have been appreciating the delectable taste of Deutsch ground meat products for hundreds of years, as exemplified by Wisconsin's thriving brat culture. However, the diverse and wide-ranging world of German sausages goes far beyond just frankfurters or hotdogs. By some estimates, there are over 1,000 varieties of German wursts ("wurst" is simply the German word for "sausage"). They each bring unique qualities and flavor profiles to the plate.

One lesser-known wurst that deserves a little more love (in our humble opinion) is knockwurst. The allium-rich Deutsch meat dish is often confused with its more famous cousin, bratwurst, but knockwurst is a special and singular sausage that deserves to be savored in its own right. Here's a quick rundown on the key differences between knockwurst and bratwurst, from the ingredients they contain to how best to enjoy each sausage.