Aldi's Fan-Favorite Red Baron Dupe Is Finally Back In The Freezer Aisle

Long before the cauliflower and cabbage crust pizzas of today, there were other, carbier pizza crust alternatives. English muffin pizzas were an old-school DIY dinner for '80s kids, while French bread pizzas were an old-school frozen food that's actually still around. Stouffer's, the first company to market French bread pizza back in the '70s, continues to sell this product, while Red Baron offers its own copycat. Aldi, in turn, has come out with a clone of Red Baron's pizza: Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni French Bread Pizza.

What you see is what you get here: a half baguette, split in two and topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and sliced pepperoni. This type of pizza tends to be best when baked in an oven, although you can air-fry or even microwave it in a pinch. There's also the option to combine the microwave and oven methods with a minute or so in the microwave to thaw, followed by about 10 minutes in the oven to crisp up. (Without the pre-zapping, these pizzas take about 20 minutes to bake.) At $3.29 per box, a single serving comes out to about $1.65, making it a pretty economical meal. It's also easy to prepare a single portion instead of having to bake up an entire pie.

French pizzas have been in and out of Aldi's frozen food roster for years, and once upon a time, there were several different flavors. Extra cheese and Deluxe (which apparently included sausage) aren't currently available, however, making pepperoni the one and only option.