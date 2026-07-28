Raising Cane's Chuck Norris Ads Disgust The Internet — 'Makes Me Not Want To Go Back'

Raising Cane's is in a bit of hot water after using the late Chuck Norris' likeness in some of its recent advertisements. The chicken chain announced it would be donating $1 from every Box Combo sold on National Chicken Finger Day (July 27) to Kickstart Kids, a martial arts youth organization co-founded by Chuck Norris. That sounds fine enough, but people blasted the company for using AI-generated imagery to push the campaign.

The people of Reddit had plenty to say in response to the ads. "Personally I'm never eating raising Canes [sic] again. Distasteful to Chuck, to artists, and to designers. People can call me a crybaby but ... I love real art, human work, and authenticity and won't support the slopification of everything for profit. Let the dead rest," said one person. Another commenter said, "Using ai to create the likeness of major homophobe makes me not want to go back. I don't understand the point of having him on there anyway." Raising Cane's billionaire founder, Todd Graves (a noted coleslaw hater), was famously friends with the late Chuck Norris; and despite his being alive, an AI-generated Todd Graves was inserted into some of the videos promoting the campaign.