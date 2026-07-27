This Costco Frozen Find Is A Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Dupe That'll Save Your Money

Like many grocery giants, Costco has its share of food items that duplicate, and in some cases, improve upon products from big-name brands and fast food companies. We have a list of 12 Kirkland Signature Groceries that beat out other brands; you might also know about the Costco chicken nuggets that social media calls a Chick-fil-A dupe. Add that list the chain's latest offering: a perfect frozen copycat of Chick-fil-A's Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

The Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich, made by the third-party brand Mason Dixie, is nearly identical to Chick-fil-A's breakfast sandwich; what's more, any differences between the Costco sandwich and Chick-fil-A's version are actually improvements. For example, Chick-fil-A's sandwiches have been historically criticized for having a lot of additional ingredients in them; the eggs at Chick-fil-A, in particular, are known for having a lot of filler in them. Mason Dixie's product also has very few unnecessary additives in its recipe, making some believe it's a healthier option overall.

And for those who aren't particularly interested in reading ingredient lists, Mason Dixie's Biscuit Sandwiches are also much cheaper than Chick-fil-A's version. Each box of eight Costco sandwiches costs $15.99, which equates to $1.99 per sandwich. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A's sandwich costs about $3.89 — meaning that you'll be paying $1.90 less per sandwich by choosing Costco's new product.