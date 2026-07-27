This Costco Frozen Find Is A Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Dupe That'll Save Your Money
Like many grocery giants, Costco has its share of food items that duplicate, and in some cases, improve upon products from big-name brands and fast food companies. We have a list of 12 Kirkland Signature Groceries that beat out other brands; you might also know about the Costco chicken nuggets that social media calls a Chick-fil-A dupe. Add that list the chain's latest offering: a perfect frozen copycat of Chick-fil-A's Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.
The Buttermilk Biscuit Sandwich, made by the third-party brand Mason Dixie, is nearly identical to Chick-fil-A's breakfast sandwich; what's more, any differences between the Costco sandwich and Chick-fil-A's version are actually improvements. For example, Chick-fil-A's sandwiches have been historically criticized for having a lot of additional ingredients in them; the eggs at Chick-fil-A, in particular, are known for having a lot of filler in them. Mason Dixie's product also has very few unnecessary additives in its recipe, making some believe it's a healthier option overall.
And for those who aren't particularly interested in reading ingredient lists, Mason Dixie's Biscuit Sandwiches are also much cheaper than Chick-fil-A's version. Each box of eight Costco sandwiches costs $15.99, which equates to $1.99 per sandwich. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A's sandwich costs about $3.89 — meaning that you'll be paying $1.90 less per sandwich by choosing Costco's new product.
How do consumers feel about Costco's Chick-fil-A breakfast dupe?
Now, this is not an entirely new product in the grand scheme of things . Mason Dixie has been producing its breakfast sandwiches for years now. But it's great to note that the frozen sandwiches have been long considered by many to be among the very best of their kind. In fact, the product has garnered positive reviews online, with customes calling it a 10/10 and praising the flaky and crumbly biscuits for being the perfect way to start the day.
Nevertheless, if you're concerned that the frozen copycat won't quite live up to its fast food counterpart, it's important to note just how similar the two truly are. The Mason Dixie Biscuit Sandwich is a sandwich that contains a pork sausage patty, a whole egg patty, and a slice of cheese all within one delicious biscuit. This is nearly identical to what we see in the Chick-fil-A breakfast item, all the way down to the use of cheddar cheese and a buttermilk biscuit. So, for those who are craving one of the best fast food breakfast sandwiches around but can't get it at Chick-fil-A — either because it's after 10:30 a.m. when the chain stops serving breakfast or it's on a Sunday — having these sandwiches at home can be the perfect alternative for you to enjoy on your own time.