Get The Taste Of In-N-Out's Animal Style Burger At McDonald's With This Order Tip

If you regularly eat at In-N-Out, you very likely know that the fast food chain is essentially built around its secret menu. The chain's website even has a category that is called the Not So Secret Menu, where it lists all of the ways you can order food here, though you won't find these options on the physical menu if you go in person. The Animal Style burger is trademarked by the chain, but that doesn't mean you can't recreate it elsewhere.

In-N-Out may be expanding, but it still can't compete with the reach of McDonald's. Of course, going to the Golden Arches and asking for a burger "animal style" is a quick way to get on McDonald's employees' bad side, but all you really need to do is make a few minor adjustments to a Double Cheeseburger.

The story behind In-N-Out's Animal Style burger starts back in 1961 when a manager made himself a burger and a customer asked to try one. Essentially, the beef patties are cooked in mustard on the grill, you get grilled onions instead of raw, and pickles and extra sauce are added. To recreate this at McDonald's, order the Double Cheeseburger with added grilled onions and Big Mac sauce (the condiment is the closest substitute for In-N-Out's spread). It won't be an exact replica, but if you don't live on the West Coast or you simply enjoy Animal Style but are eating elsewhere, this tip will help you out in a pinch.