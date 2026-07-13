This McDonald's Ordering Hack Is A Quick Way To Get On Employees' Bad Side

Are you the type who sends your breakfast back if the toast is touching your eggs? Do you order your salad with the bacon extra crispy, hold the cheese, no avocado, sub romaine for the mixed greens, add tomato (slices, not wedges), gluten-free croutons, please, with the dressing on the side? That's okay. You're still not a restaurant worker's worst nightmare. In fact, there's a good chance no staffer will even bother to snot in your soup. But according to a Reddit page dedicated to McDonald's employees, one of the surest ways to be considered annoying is if you order your fries unsalted. The person taking your order might be salty about that.

Granted, if you have high blood pressure or are legitimately trying to lower your sodium intake, go ahead and ask for those fries salt-free. No one could blame you. But employees report that ordering fries without salt is a popular hack, used by many McDonald's regulars, to get the very freshest fries. Since fries that have been sitting there under the heat lamp are already salted, getting the no-salt variety means that someone will have to make you new ones on the spot, even if the restaurant is slammed. So don't be surprised if you get some major side-eye — especially if you then turn around and ask for salt packets to go with your freshly made, saltless fries, as some people allegedly do.