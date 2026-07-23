Review: I'm Drunk In Love With This Margarita Ice Cream Made With Matthew McConaughey's Tequila

Melissa Tavss came from a long line of ice cream makers, and made a name for herself making boozy-infused flavors. In 2014, she started Tipsy Scoop, where her adult-friendly desserts are now served up in the punnily-great named Barlours, and can even be sent directly to your home via Goldbelly. Tipsy Scoop has tapped into the spirits of many well known brands before, like Jameson Irish Whiskey, Sandeman Port, and Weber Ranch Vodka. As summer 2026 is well into its super scorching days, Tipsy Scoop has partnered with Matthew and Camila McConaughey's 3 year old Pantalones Tequila brand to deliver a duo of margarita-inspired flavors to hopefully cool things off a bit. Welcome to this world, although albeit briefly — Peaches & Cream Margarita and Dallas Margarita Sorbet.

As the always smiling actor would say — alright, alright, alright. But is all actually right with this celebrity libation swimming in a Tipsy Scoop ice cream and sorbet, or does it add up to something that's all wrong? The Takeout took out plenty of spoonfuls of both flavors to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this tipsy chew and review.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.