Review: I'm Drunk In Love With This Margarita Ice Cream Made With Matthew McConaughey's Tequila
Melissa Tavss came from a long line of ice cream makers, and made a name for herself making boozy-infused flavors. In 2014, she started Tipsy Scoop, where her adult-friendly desserts are now served up in the punnily-great named Barlours, and can even be sent directly to your home via Goldbelly. Tipsy Scoop has tapped into the spirits of many well known brands before, like Jameson Irish Whiskey, Sandeman Port, and Weber Ranch Vodka. As summer 2026 is well into its super scorching days, Tipsy Scoop has partnered with Matthew and Camila McConaughey's 3 year old Pantalones Tequila brand to deliver a duo of margarita-inspired flavors to hopefully cool things off a bit. Welcome to this world, although albeit briefly — Peaches & Cream Margarita and Dallas Margarita Sorbet.
As the always smiling actor would say — alright, alright, alright. But is all actually right with this celebrity libation swimming in a Tipsy Scoop ice cream and sorbet, or does it add up to something that's all wrong? The Takeout took out plenty of spoonfuls of both flavors to see where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this tipsy chew and review.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
The fine folks at Tipsy Scoop and Pantalones Organic Tequila kindly set aside a pint each of Peaches & Cream Margarita and Dallas Margarita Sorbet for my taste testing purposes. I picked them up from a New York location of Tipsy Scoop, and transported the pints back home with ice packs. They remained in my freezer until it was time to open up my own home barlour.
This chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and opinions. I also took into consideration my previous experiences with ice creams, tequila, boozy ice creams, margaritas, and my overall impressions of these two new flavors. The ultimate criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, texture, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, and ultimately, whether this is something worth your time and dime.
Taste test: Pantalones Organic Tequila x Tipsy Scoop Peaches & Cream Margarita
My freezer wasn't so kind to my pint of Pantalones Organic Tequila x Tipsy Scoop Peaches & Cream Margarita, as it was a little melty from the get go. While a perfect, frozen, solid scoop is always preferred, all that ultimately matters is taste. The ice cream's hue checked off the peach color scheme the eyes needed to detect before proceeding. I leaned in for a whiff, and the aroma of tequila was front and center. It also seemed to contain a splash of lime. Checking the ingredient list, there was no lime to be found, so I guess the tequila was giving off the illusion that its common partner lime was included in the mix.
Every eating journey begins with a single bite, and my first spoonful of the Peaches & Cream Margarita was pure awesomeness. Peach ice creams tend to lend themselves to a dash of artifice, but thankfully this one tasted like the genuine article, sans fuzzy skin, or grooved pit. As the name promised, the flavor delivered on the peach and the cream. As for the boozy part, it wasn't at the forefront as its smell was, but it was certainly ever present with each spoonful. It both added a bit of spice and bite to the affair, but also was balanced quite well with the fruit and dairy compotes of the ice cream. It all came together for a treat that's tough to beat, and sure to take the edge off the summer heat.
Taste test: Pantalones Organic Tequila x Tipsy Scoop Dallas Margarita Sorbet
While my Peaches & Cream Margarita pint was a bit melty, the Dallas Margarita Sorbet seemed to fare better in my freezer. The sorbet's body had a more iced nature, leaving the substance to remain compact and solid for many minutes outside of the pint. This sorbet had the look of a lemon ice. When leaning in for a quick whiff there were traces of its fruity ingredients and the alcohol embedded within, but overall, it didn't have a particular standout smell.
Without further ado, I took in a spoonful. It was overly very citrusy, bringing together notes of orange and lemon juices, and punctured with a large twang of lime. It was almost like I popped the cap off of one of those old-school frozen juice concentrates, like Five Alive. The tequila was certainly detectable in each taste, but due to the all encompassing nature of the tart and sour lime flavoring, it was more of a background player here. The sorbet itself had a good texture, icy with a touch of grain, but smooth to spoon into the mouth.
I wasn't instantly smitten with this one, and the more spoonfuls I took, the needle didn't seem to move an inch. It's a fine tasting sorbet, but the lime proved to be a little too much to fully enjoy.
Pantalones Organic Tequila x Tipsy Scoop — cheers or jeers?
I'll have to admit, I had never tried the boozy ice creams of Tipsy Scoop, nor had I ever tried a shot or three of Pantalones Organic Tequila, but this turned out to be both a great pairing of the two, as well as a cool welcome party for my taste buds. If you live near a Tipsy Scoop Barlour, you should totally swing by for a scoop or takeaway pint of the Peaches & Cream Margarita. It's a well balanced treat that also comes with free beachy vibes. Also, since tequila is a large part of its make-up and taste, it's not the kind of ice cream you're spooning up super quickly. I'd take a bite, then let the fun and yum aftertaste linger for a minute before diving back in. I know peach ice cream is mainly a summer flavor, but I see no reason to mothball this one when the kids go back to school in September. And for the record, although I took many spoonfuls, I never got to a "tipsy" point.
The Peaches & Cream turned out to be a hard act to follow, as the Dallas Margarita Sorbet didn't exactly land with my tastes. Look, I love lime, I really do, but the sorbet leaned so heavily on it that I wasn't able to give in to overindulge on this one, like I did with the Peaches & Cream. I kinda wished this one was an ice cream, and with more of the punch of the Pantalones tequila. It would have perhaps come together like an actual frozen margarita. Serve it in a salt-rimmed ice cream cone and let the summer fun never end.
How to buy and try the Pantalones Organic Tequila x Tipsy Scoop flavors
Pantalones Organic Tequila x Tipsy Scoop Peaches & Cream Margarita is a limited time offering hitting all locations of Tipsy Scoop, starting July 22, and will stick around until an unspecified date in August. It's available to order anytime Tipsy Scoop is open for business, while supplies last. In store it can be ordered by the scoop for $8.50 per, or in a takeaway pint, which runs $16. This flavor will also be available for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly in a four-pint pack for $109.95.
Pantalones Dallas Margarita Sorbet will debut later this summer, at an unspecified date, at Tipsy Scoop's new Dallas Barlour location. It will become a permanent menu offering only at this location, and will be available for $8.50 per scoop or $16 per pint. You must be 21 years of age to both purchase and enjoy these treats. Scoop responsibly.
Pantalones Organic Tequila x Tipsy Scoop nutritional information
The Peaches & Cream Margarita is made up of pasteurized grade A cream, milk, sugar, Pantalones Organic Tequila, peach purée, nonfat dry milk, mono and diglycerides, guar gum, and good old locust bean gum. It contains the allergen dairy.
The Dallas Margarita Sorbet consists of sugar, water, Pantalones Organic Tequila, orange liqueur, orange juice, lime juice, citric acid, locust bean gum, pectin, and potassium sorbate.
Both flavors contain alcohol, and are processed in a facility that also handles milk, wheat, soy, tree nuts, and peanuts.