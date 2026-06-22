The 14 Best Tequilas For Margaritas

Arette Blanco often costs less than $30 and is a go-to for the pros — it kept coming up among our experts, and for good reason. Juan Piedra Jr. names it as his go-to affordable bottle. "It's crisp, flavorful, and punches way above its price point," he says. "If you know, you know – it makes a killer margarita without putting a dent in your wallet."

Jairo Moreno echoes this sentiment. He describes Arette Blanco as "clean, agave-forward, and consistently [overdelivering] for the price." For him, it offers some of the best value tequila across the board. But if you do find yourself with some extra room in your budget, he recommends picking up Arette Extra Añejo, which he names as one of his favorite añejo tequilas to drink as of late.

Arette Blanco is also a favorite for David Broomhead, who puts it to work every day. "We use it throughout the cocktail program, but the margarita is where it earned its place," he says. What stands out for him is how much flavor comes through at that price: green herbs, ripe fruit, and a touch of pepper, with the proof holding its own rather than fading into the background. "Nothing overdone, nothing to hide behind," he says — and somehow it still lands in the mid-$20 range.