Julia Child's Garlic Mashed Potatoes Are Intense, But That's Why They're So Beloved

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"Mastering the Art of French Cooking" — the seminal cookbook co-authored by the legendary celebrity chef Julia Child — had many recipes that could be quite complicated, but Child and company did the hard work for cooks at home. They tested extensively to make sure each recipe was the best it could possibly be. All home cooks had to do was follow the instructions exactly — even if, as with Child's recipe for garlic mashed potatoes, it called for a truly staggering amount of garlic.

You may have heard it said that there is no such thing as too much garlic; you may have even diced up a few more cloves than the recipe called for on more than one occasion. But how many cloves did you use for that homemade pasta sauce made with Italian San Marzano tomatoes? Six? Eight? Maybe even 10?

Well, Julia Child's garlic mashed potatoes call for a jaw-dropping 30 cloves of garlic. Considering the average number of cloves per bulb is 10 or 12, that means you'll be using around three entire bulbs of garlic for these spuds. It sounds deliriously excessive, but testimonials sing the dish's praise. "Those are definitely going on the Thanksgiving rotation," said @thefeedfeed on TikTok; meanwhile, on Reddit, one user said, "I'm sold on using garlic bechamel in all my mashed potatoes from now on."