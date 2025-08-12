Gene Kelly's Man Sandwich Puts This Hard-To-Reheat Leftover To Use

You've seen Gene Kelly sing and dance his way through some of the Golden Age of Hollywood's most beloved movies, from "Singin' in the Rain" to "An American in Paris." You've seen all his classic moves, whether he's twirling around streetlights, leaping into the air, or pulling off a sick spin move like a "Dark Souls" boss for some reason. You may have even seen him in "Anchors Aweigh," that movie he did with Frank Sinatra in one of the few moments in history where Gene Kelly was seen as cooler than Frank Sinatra. But have you eaten his favorite sandwich? He called it a "man sandwich," and it was filled in part with leftover mashed potatoes.

So, the thing about Gene Kelly is that he was very much aware that dancing was perceived as effeminate, and he hated it. He would tell anybody who listened that dancing was as masculine a mode of expression as anything John Wayne was doing, emphasizing the athletic prowess dance required. (This is both true and, to modern eyes, completely beside the point — what does it matter if it's masculine or not? — but he lived in a different time.) This chip on his shoulder evidently carried over into his taste in food, as he specifically called this carb-heavy sandwich a "man sandwich" (not a Manwich, though, as that would be copyrighted later). It probably would hit the spot after a whole lot of strenuous dancing, though, so we guess the machismo is forgivable.