James Dean's Favorite Dessert Was An Old-School Southern Classic

During the height of his career, which lasted a mere five years, James Dean could have showed up at any ritzy restaurant in Hollywood and dined like a king. But the star of such classics as "Rebel Without A Cause" and "East of Eden" had surprisingly modest taste when it came to his meals. Sure, he enjoyed a great steak dinner on occasion, but it's been discovered that his favorite foods were simple things like chili and spaghetti and meatballs (an Italian American menu item that isn't from Italy at all). When he wanted something sweet, Dean thought there was nothing better than his Aunt Ortense's banana salad.

Dean's mother died when he was just nine years old, and his aunt, Ortense Winslow, primarily raised him from that point on. It was her recipe that the future Hollywood legend craved, and it was eventually printed in the 2015 cookbook, "Recipes for Rebels," written by Gregory Swenson. Similar to a classic Southern banana pudding, Winslow's banana salad is a layered sweet consisting of sliced bananas, chopped peanuts (sometimes crushed Corn Flakes), and a homemade pudding that acts as the "dressing" of the dish. It's cool, creamy, and just sweet enough, with a pleasant crunchy texture from the peanuts.