5 Hands-Down Best Cuts Of Meat For Pan-Frying

Pan-frying can make meat juicier while giving it a great crust when it's done right. It's a little easier than grilling in many ways, and it's a fast method to get dinner on the table. But it pays to be selective about the cuts of meat you're throwing into the pan. You need meat cuts with plenty of marbling – the webs of fat strands you see spread throughout raw chicken, pork, and beef. The cut should also be thin enough to cook quickly, according to Jenk McBrain, the owner of JD Meats & Seafood.

In an interview with The Takeout, McBrain emphasized the importance of marbling in meat meant for the stovetop and listed a few favorites for pan-frying. Meat with even, abundant marbling stays juicier as it cooks, plus it creates an extra layer of flavor. "Marbling leaves a great taste, especially when pan-frying," he says. "Filet mignon, ribeye, and Australian wagyu are all great options for pan-frying. The fat content on these cuts is great. It blends into the meat and is delicious."

Australian wagyu is a type of beef known for over-the-top marbling. "Wagyu fat melts at lower temperatures and fries the steak in its own juices," explains McBrain. "It's quicker to cook and delicious." You can buy all kinds of Australian wagyu beef cuts, but in general McBrain likes ribeye, filet mignon, and flat iron steaks for pan-frying. We've also found a couple of other cuts that are perfect for the pan.