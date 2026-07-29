Make Italian-Inspired Meatloaf With One Extra Ingredient
Meatloaf is a classic American comfort food, and for good reason. The hearty meal became a stateside staple during the Great Depression thanks to its budget-friendly and forgiving nature. However, the concept of a baked meat dish seasoned and bulked up with whatever you have on hand is hardly an American innovation — in fact, many trace the first meatloaf back to Ancient Rome. Early recipes were a far cry from the meatloaf we enjoy today (some were made with cooked brains, for one thing), but if you're looking for a tasty, no-brainer way to take your meatloaf back to its Mediterranean roots, consider giving it an Italian-inspired twist with an extra ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: marinara sauce.
Making meatloaf with marinara sauce gives it an extra juicy texture and herbaceous flavor ketchup could only dream of. Plus, it's sure to win over any spaghetti and meatballs lover (a.k.a. almost everyone). Plenty of recipes and variations can be found online, but the basic formula for adding marinara sauce to meatloaf is easy peasy — simply crown your favorite meatloaf with a layer of marinara sauce for the last few minutes of baking, and serve it up with the best-tasting garlic bread for an Italian-ish dinner delight.
More ways to add Italian-inspired flavor to your meatloaf
Adding marinara sauce to meatloaf is a fabulous and forgiving way to give the classic comfort dish a healthy dose of Mediterranean zest. If you prefer, you can just pour marinara sauce over the meatloaf after it's done baking, add half of the sauce to the meatloaf mixture before baking, or even cook the meatloaf in the marinara for extra saucy spaghetti-and-meatballs vibes. You can whip up the tomato-based sauce from scratch or use the best store-bought marinara.
If you're feeling ambitious, take your Italian-inspired meatloaf to the next level with even more flavorful additions. For example, Italian cheeses such as mozzarella or real-deal parmesan pack a punch of flavor and gooey indulgence. When topping your meatloaf with marinara sauce for the last few minutes of baking, add a layer of your cheese of choice for a melty, golden crust.
You can also amp up the red sauce flavor even further by mixing in your favorite Italian-coded herbs, seasonings, and spices such as basil, garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes. No matter how you slice it, Italian-ish meatloaf is a surefire crowd-pleaser. If you're looking for more creative ways to level up your dinner game, here are 14 ingredients you should be adding to meatloaf.