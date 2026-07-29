Make Italian-Inspired Meatloaf With One Extra Ingredient

Meatloaf is a classic American comfort food, and for good reason. The hearty meal became a stateside staple during the Great Depression thanks to its budget-friendly and forgiving nature. However, the concept of a baked meat dish seasoned and bulked up with whatever you have on hand is hardly an American innovation — in fact, many trace the first meatloaf back to Ancient Rome. Early recipes were a far cry from the meatloaf we enjoy today (some were made with cooked brains, for one thing), but if you're looking for a tasty, no-brainer way to take your meatloaf back to its Mediterranean roots, consider giving it an Italian-inspired twist with an extra ingredient you probably already have in your pantry: marinara sauce.

Making meatloaf with marinara sauce gives it an extra juicy texture and herbaceous flavor ketchup could only dream of. Plus, it's sure to win over any spaghetti and meatballs lover (a.k.a. almost everyone). Plenty of recipes and variations can be found online, but the basic formula for adding marinara sauce to meatloaf is easy peasy — simply crown your favorite meatloaf with a layer of marinara sauce for the last few minutes of baking, and serve it up with the best-tasting garlic bread for an Italian-ish dinner delight.