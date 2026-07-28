You're Spreading Cheese On Your Mexican-Inspired Breakfast All Wrong: Try This Instead

A solid breakfast can help you jumpstart the day, and a burrito is a great option for easy, high-protein meal prep. This Mexican-inspired breakfast dish can be a bit hit or miss, though, which is why it pays dividends to perfect your technique. One important ingredient in a breakfast burrito is the cheese. If all you're doing is spreading a thin line of shredded cheese down the center, there's a good chance you're not going to get its taste with each bite.

As you might expect, Reddit is full of breakfast burrito tips, and that's exactly where we came across a few great ideas for a more thorough dispersion of dairy. "Whatever the fillings, I put shredded cheese on almost the entire tortilla surface except where you wrap it shut," wrote one Redditor. "This ensures cheese in every bite, and highly recommend." This technique may be a little messy when you first try it, but once you've got your rolling technique down, you'll have a much more even spread.

Another commenter on the same thread had a different take, which sounds even better, saying, "There's the cheese trick where you spread some shredded cheese on one side of the tortilla then cook it face down. Browned cheese in every bite." Go ahead and add it to the list of burrito styles you need to try.