You're Spreading Cheese On Your Mexican-Inspired Breakfast All Wrong: Try This Instead
A solid breakfast can help you jumpstart the day, and a burrito is a great option for easy, high-protein meal prep. This Mexican-inspired breakfast dish can be a bit hit or miss, though, which is why it pays dividends to perfect your technique. One important ingredient in a breakfast burrito is the cheese. If all you're doing is spreading a thin line of shredded cheese down the center, there's a good chance you're not going to get its taste with each bite.
As you might expect, Reddit is full of breakfast burrito tips, and that's exactly where we came across a few great ideas for a more thorough dispersion of dairy. "Whatever the fillings, I put shredded cheese on almost the entire tortilla surface except where you wrap it shut," wrote one Redditor. "This ensures cheese in every bite, and highly recommend." This technique may be a little messy when you first try it, but once you've got your rolling technique down, you'll have a much more even spread.
Another commenter on the same thread had a different take, which sounds even better, saying, "There's the cheese trick where you spread some shredded cheese on one side of the tortilla then cook it face down. Browned cheese in every bite." Go ahead and add it to the list of burrito styles you need to try.
More ways to improve breakfast burritos
As we've already suggested, the worst outcome for a breakfast burrito is essentially when you're stuck eating one ingredient at a time. One solution is to mix all the ingredients together in a bowl prior to adding them to the tortilla, but some ingredients respond better than others. If you're mixing together eggs, refried beans, and salsa, then this trick works great if you don't mind the filling being a bit mushy. To maintain the texture, you can also toss together just the heartier components like potatoes, eggs, proteins, and cheese, and then evenly spread more liquid ingredients like sour cream over the top once they're in the tortilla.
If you prefer to keep things separated, another perfectly valid option is to layer the ingredients on top of each other. The real trouble starts when you place ingredients next to each other in parallel lines, so try and spread each layer to cover the entire middle of the tortilla. This way, when you fold the edges up and around, you'll more or less get the end result you're looking for, namely a well-distributed filling.