11 Pioneer-Age Desserts That We Actually Still Eat Today

We've written about some of what pioneers cooked up to eat while out on the Oregon Trail. And while hearty stews, simple biscuits, and preserved mainstays kept hopeful homesteaders going one dust-riddled mile after another, there was still room for something sweet to grace the makeshift tables (whenever the ingredients allowed, of course).

As this will be an article focused solely on pioneer desserts, we won't be highlighting any recipes of that wild frontier staple the Pioneer Woman Ree Drumond herself hates baking: bread. But, back to those early sweet feasts on the frontier. It's safe to say life back in pioneer days wasn't exactly flush with heaps of luxuries (think sugar, butter, or any of those fancy baking accouterments you can swing by and scoop up at Sur La Table the second a craving hits).

Pioneer cooks were hardcore, hardened to life on the trail, and seasoned experts at making every ingredient available count. These early-day, trailblazing bakers were masters at stretching flour like canvas on a prairie schooner, weaving dried fruit into stellar skillet cobblers, making molasses magic in myriad ways, and essentially utilizing whatever fresh elements the seasons brought in inventive recipes that kept the entire wagon train moving forward (or log cabin bellies full and satisfied). What might be most surprising is how many of the humble sweets prepared on the prairies never really disappeared. Here are 11 pioneer-age desserts still rocking plates and bowls today.