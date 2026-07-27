This Massive Olive Garden Dish Cost Less In The '90s Than Most McDonald's Meals Cost Today

When a Redditor posted a throwback Olive Garden menu on the r/olivegarden subreddit, one item caught commenters' attention: the $10.75 Tour of Italy. "10 dollars for a tour of Italy is mind boggling," read the top comment. "I just said the other day the Tour was under $11," wrote another commenter. "Not a single soul believed me."

It's not clear when exactly the menu was in effect or for how long; the small print lists a copyright date of 1991. Regardless of the time frame, it demonstrates just how much prices have changed over the past few decades. These days, a Tour of Italy tasting platter — which includes chicken Parmigiana, lasagna, and fettuccine Alfredo — costs $23.49. On the vintage menu, eggplant Parmigiana cost just $6.75, and every dessert as well as most appetizers cost less than $5. Some Redditors claimed the portions were bigger back in the day, too.

These days, $10.75 might not even buy a meal at McDonald's, as most of the chain's lunch and dinner meals cost more than $10. Limited-time meals (like McDonald's FIFA World Cup meal) tend to err on the pricier side, and in some places, the chain's overpriced burgers cost customers up to $19. As for old-school McDonald's prices? It's hard to find solid data from 1991, but one TV ad from 1988 promotes a limited-time $3.59 Big Mac Meal deal. The same meal costs $8.59 today — or more, depending on your location.