The Coleslaw Ingredient You Just Need A Half Teaspoon Of For An Unbeatable Flavor Boost
There are many ways to make coleslaw and several surprising ingredients to include to mix things up. You can even swap out the traditional cabbage for another crisp veggie for a more flavorful coleslaw. However, there's one spice rack staple that can give this crunchy salad an unbeatable flavor boost. We're talking about dry mustard or mustard powder. Just half a teaspoon of this fine spice can transform any ordinary slaw into a bowl of comfortingly familiar salad but with more depth, complexity, and flavor.
More often than not, homemade coleslaw tastes like it's missing something compared to the classic Southern recipe. Dry mustard is likely the reason for this, since it's the ingredient that gives a sharp, tangy kick and a bit of heat to the refreshing salad. Additionally, since it does not add extra moisture or an overpowering taste, its inclusion does not dramatically alter the flavor profile of your regular slaw and make it too mustardy.
What's good about mustard powder is that it can help emulsify the mayonnaise further, so the oil and yolk don't separate, making the dressing creamier. It also prevents the dressing from becoming cloying by balancing the sweeter ingredients like sugar or honey. Overall, it can make the dish taste brighter and much more satisfying.
Other ingredients that will go well with dry mustard in coleslaw
Once you have introduced dry mustard to the mix, you can further upgrade your coleslaw by adding a handful of other ingredients that complement this powdery spice. For instance, there's apple cider vinegar, which can provide fruity acidity to the dish. This pairs well with mustard powder as they are both tangy ingredients. And if you want your starter to be extra tangy, consider a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. For a more rounded flavor, boost the sweetness of the dressing by adding or swapping out granulated sugar for maple syrup. The latter has a more nuanced sweetness that can balance out the bold flavors of the acidic ingredients.
You can also tweak your coleslaw to taste more herbal and earthy by bringing in fresh aromatics. A pinch of onion or garlic powder, for one, can give the salad savory depth. For a fresher and more vibrant, herbaceous taste, consider chopped dill, parsley, or chives. But if you want to go all-out with adding more textures and flavors, thinly sliced apples, shredded broccoli stems, toasted sunflower seeds, or nuts are highly recommended. Should you want to further amp up the heat of your slaw, sriracha is the perfect spicy addition to this creamy, mayo-based salad, and it also has a tang like dry mustard.