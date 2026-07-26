The Coleslaw Ingredient You Just Need A Half Teaspoon Of For An Unbeatable Flavor Boost

There are many ways to make coleslaw and several surprising ingredients to include to mix things up. You can even swap out the traditional cabbage for another crisp veggie for a more flavorful coleslaw. However, there's one spice rack staple that can give this crunchy salad an unbeatable flavor boost. We're talking about dry mustard or mustard powder. Just half a teaspoon of this fine spice can transform any ordinary slaw into a bowl of comfortingly familiar salad but with more depth, complexity, and flavor.

More often than not, homemade coleslaw tastes like it's missing something compared to the classic Southern recipe. Dry mustard is likely the reason for this, since it's the ingredient that gives a sharp, tangy kick and a bit of heat to the refreshing salad. Additionally, since it does not add extra moisture or an overpowering taste, its inclusion does not dramatically alter the flavor profile of your regular slaw and make it too mustardy.

What's good about mustard powder is that it can help emulsify the mayonnaise further, so the oil and yolk don't separate, making the dressing creamier. It also prevents the dressing from becoming cloying by balancing the sweeter ingredients like sugar or honey. Overall, it can make the dish taste brighter and much more satisfying.