3 Magic Words At Dairy Queen Get You Extra Of This Popular Ice Cream Topping

Although Dairy Queen's soft serve is our least favorite fast food chain ice cream, when it's dipped in one of the nostalgic hardshell flavors it's a different story. If you're a fan of this treat too, there's a genius ordering hack that lets you get more of the crunchy sweet topping in every bite. When ordering soft serve, skip having it dipped in the hardshell and instead ask for the hardshell "on the side" or "in a cup." Either of those magic three-word requests will get you the syrupy mixture which you can dip each bite of your soft serve into as you eat.

To take this ordering hack to another level of enjoyment, ask for all three hardshell flavors — cherry, chocolate, and the current seasonal option. Now you have the freedom of choosing which flavor to pair with your soft serve with each bite. Whether served in a cone or in a cup, create your DIY Dairy Queen dipped soft serve by simply dipping the soft serve into your hardshell of choice, wait a few seconds for it to harden, then enjoy that creamy, crispy, sweet bite.

A hardshell-dipped cone from DQ isn't exactly the least messy thing to order, but with the hardshell syrup mixture on the side or in a cup you're in control of every bite so you don't have to worry about the shell shattering into a million pieces while you try to race gravity to catch the fallen bits. Some locations also serve chocolate soft serve or a vanilla and chocolate twist, with both options opening up a whole new world of flavor pairings.