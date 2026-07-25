The Under $10 Ikea Must-Grab That's Perfect For Tidy Meal Prep

For some, Ikea can be like the adult version of Disneyland, with beautifully decorated showrooms that invite interactivity and can't-skip foods that are iconic. And with a variety of essential cheap Ikea finds for an organized kitchen under $10, Ikea is a fun place for anyone at any age (and with free entry, too!) Amidst these helpful Ikea kitchen items, there is an inexpensive, must-grab item that's perfect for meal prep: the Skoläst trash can.

While visitors ooh and ahh over legendary flatpack furnishings like the Billy Bookcase and the Klippan Sofa, we are in awe over the Skoläst trash can. Found in the Marketplace section and sold for $7.99, this small plastic container can be hung over a kitchen cabinet door or placed on the countertop to collect all your extra bits and ends. It's a helpful aid whenever you need to crank out as many meals as possible for the week ahead and would like to quickly contend with accidental spills and other messes.