The Under $10 Ikea Must-Grab That's Perfect For Tidy Meal Prep
For some, Ikea can be like the adult version of Disneyland, with beautifully decorated showrooms that invite interactivity and can't-skip foods that are iconic. And with a variety of essential cheap Ikea finds for an organized kitchen under $10, Ikea is a fun place for anyone at any age (and with free entry, too!) Amidst these helpful Ikea kitchen items, there is an inexpensive, must-grab item that's perfect for meal prep: the Skoläst trash can.
While visitors ooh and ahh over legendary flatpack furnishings like the Billy Bookcase and the Klippan Sofa, we are in awe over the Skoläst trash can. Found in the Marketplace section and sold for $7.99, this small plastic container can be hung over a kitchen cabinet door or placed on the countertop to collect all your extra bits and ends. It's a helpful aid whenever you need to crank out as many meals as possible for the week ahead and would like to quickly contend with accidental spills and other messes.
The Ikea trash bin under $10 cleaning up meal prep
You know that feeling when you're chopping up vegetables for your meal prep and have leftover scraps that take up too much room on your cutting board, but can't be put down your drain? Well, the Skoläst trash can offers a nifty solution. It has a capacity of up to 3.3 liters' (0.9 gallons) worth of waste, so the can great when you need to dispose of peels, shells, or bones as soon as possible.
Of course, like many Ikea items, the Skoläst trash is useful for more than just help with meal prep. Since it's compact and has a lid to prevent odors from spreading, it can be hung in the bathroom, set on the ground in the living room, or even placed in the corner of a home office. And it's durable and easy to clean, so it could even be brought on-the-go in your car or to outdoor events. The bin could even help increase storage space in the home, holding everything from packaged snacks to dishwater tablets and hand towels. That's an awful lot of uses for a small but versatile mini-sized can.