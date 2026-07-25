The Crumbl Cookie Flavor With A Truly Astounding Amount Of Sugar

There are two types of people in the world: Those who think that Crumbl has the best cookies known to man and those who really ought to think so. Crumbl cookies are soft, big, thick, just the right consistency, and come in fun and interesting flavors. These cookies are life-altering. They're good enough to be a dying person's last meal.

But the deliciousness of these cookies comes at a price — namely, they're chock full of sugar, fat, and calories. One cookie that's particularly decadent is the Pink Sugar Cookie, a giant, almond-flavored sugar cookie with a generous dollop of pink almond frosting. It comes chilled and is among Crumbl's Classic Flavors, so it's always available.

Big cookie, big sugar; a full-size version of Pink Sugar has a colossal 70 grams of sugar. They don't call it a sugar cookie for nothing. This sweet and not-so-innocent cookie also has 760 calories, 35 grams of fat, 199 milligrams of sodium, and 82 milligrams of cholesterol. To put that sugar-load in perspective, 70 grams is the equivalent of nearly 17 teaspoons, which would make for one very sweet cup of coffee. It's about double the recommended daily intake of sugar for men (36 grams) and almost triple what's recommended for women (25 grams). There's more sugar in a single Crumbl Pink Sugar Cookie than in a 20-ounce bottle of Coke or nearly three Snickers bars. Luckily, you can cut back on the sinfulness of your snack by sizing down. A Pink Sugar Cookie Mini has a light-by-comparison 27 grams of sugar, 270 calories, and 12 grams of fat.