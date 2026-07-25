The Crumbl Cookie Flavor With A Truly Astounding Amount Of Sugar
There are two types of people in the world: Those who think that Crumbl has the best cookies known to man and those who really ought to think so. Crumbl cookies are soft, big, thick, just the right consistency, and come in fun and interesting flavors. These cookies are life-altering. They're good enough to be a dying person's last meal.
But the deliciousness of these cookies comes at a price — namely, they're chock full of sugar, fat, and calories. One cookie that's particularly decadent is the Pink Sugar Cookie, a giant, almond-flavored sugar cookie with a generous dollop of pink almond frosting. It comes chilled and is among Crumbl's Classic Flavors, so it's always available.
Big cookie, big sugar; a full-size version of Pink Sugar has a colossal 70 grams of sugar. They don't call it a sugar cookie for nothing. This sweet and not-so-innocent cookie also has 760 calories, 35 grams of fat, 199 milligrams of sodium, and 82 milligrams of cholesterol. To put that sugar-load in perspective, 70 grams is the equivalent of nearly 17 teaspoons, which would make for one very sweet cup of coffee. It's about double the recommended daily intake of sugar for men (36 grams) and almost triple what's recommended for women (25 grams). There's more sugar in a single Crumbl Pink Sugar Cookie than in a 20-ounce bottle of Coke or nearly three Snickers bars. Luckily, you can cut back on the sinfulness of your snack by sizing down. A Pink Sugar Cookie Mini has a light-by-comparison 27 grams of sugar, 270 calories, and 12 grams of fat.
How does the Pink Sugar Cookie compare to Crumbl's other greats?
There are plenty of less sugary alternatives to a Crumbl cookie, but the measly 15 grams of sugar in a banana just won't go down the same way. If it's a cookie you want, check out Crumbl's Nutritional Information page so you know what you're in for and can choose wisely. Unfortunately, some of the Weekly Flavors surpass the sugariness of the Pink Sugar Cookie. For example, Crumbl's Beach Bum Cookie was a mid-July fan favorite that is now off the menu but had 84 grams of sugar and 840 calories.
On the upside, there are also Crumbl cookies which (relatively speaking) skimp on the sugar. The Chocolate Chip Cookie has a dentist-friendly 43 grams and is the least sugar-filled of the Classic Flavors. Not too far behind among the Classics is the Brownie Batter Cookie, which comes in at 59 grams of sugar.
The thought of stockpiling your entire day's sugar allowance in one (albeit amazing) dessert can seem a little daunting. The good news is most people aren't going to consume a whole Crumbl cookie in one go. Its cookies are far too big, rich, and sweet to be consumed in one sitting. That means you can space out your sugar over the course of several mini-splurges, and maybe even over the course of several days (Crumbl cookies keep really well and still taste good days after you bring them home). Then again, if you eat a little more sugar than you ought to every once in a while, well, that's just the way the cookie Crumbls.