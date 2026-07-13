Crumbl's Beach-Inspired Lineup Has Customers Running To The Chain This Week

In recent years, Crumbl has become a true industry leader among cookie and dessert chains, generating heaps of intrigue from diehard fans with each new themed release. This July has been especially great for the Utah-based chain, thanks to the success of Crumbl's Fan Favorites Week, which brought back six popular cookie flavors. Crumbl is now embracing the summertime with a limited-time lineup of beach-themed desserts for the week of July 13.

This offering features two brand new cookies: the Beach Bum, a cookie made with graham flour and topped with blue-honey cream cheese, a peach candy ring, and a Teddy Graham, and the Hawaiian Coconut, a cake batter cookie with coconut cream cheese frosting. Customers are already excited about the selection, with one commenter on Instagram stating, "Finally a summertime coconut flavor is back," while another Crumbl fan on Reddit wrote, "The Beach bum cookie is adorable." In addition to these cookies, two returnees will also appear on the week's selection: the sugar cookie-based Pineapple Whip and the crispy Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins.

In addition to its cookies, the beach-themed Crumbl collection also includes incredible desserts, like the Molten Lava Cake with French vanilla mousse and the Key Lime Cheesecake. The Sandy Beach Banana Pudding Cup will also be available to purchase during this promotion, and is, as its name suggests, the perfect treat to enjoy on a stretch of pristine sand at the water's edge.