Crumbl's Beach-Inspired Lineup Has Customers Running To The Chain This Week
In recent years, Crumbl has become a true industry leader among cookie and dessert chains, generating heaps of intrigue from diehard fans with each new themed release. This July has been especially great for the Utah-based chain, thanks to the success of Crumbl's Fan Favorites Week, which brought back six popular cookie flavors. Crumbl is now embracing the summertime with a limited-time lineup of beach-themed desserts for the week of July 13.
This offering features two brand new cookies: the Beach Bum, a cookie made with graham flour and topped with blue-honey cream cheese, a peach candy ring, and a Teddy Graham, and the Hawaiian Coconut, a cake batter cookie with coconut cream cheese frosting. Customers are already excited about the selection, with one commenter on Instagram stating, "Finally a summertime coconut flavor is back," while another Crumbl fan on Reddit wrote, "The Beach bum cookie is adorable." In addition to these cookies, two returnees will also appear on the week's selection: the sugar cookie-based Pineapple Whip and the crispy Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins.
In addition to its cookies, the beach-themed Crumbl collection also includes incredible desserts, like the Molten Lava Cake with French vanilla mousse and the Key Lime Cheesecake. The Sandy Beach Banana Pudding Cup will also be available to purchase during this promotion, and is, as its name suggests, the perfect treat to enjoy on a stretch of pristine sand at the water's edge.
The Beach Week collection at Crumbl isn't everyone's cup of tea
There has been plenty of fan excitement for these limited-time Crumbl item — best summed up by one Redditor, who wrote, "This is absolutely one of the most exciting lineups in a long time for me. Unique, cute, themed — love it." But there is also a healthy amount of skepticism towards and even disappointment over the July 13 lineup.
Much in the same way that customers are occasionally irked by the fact that Crumbl's cookies are too large, fans have expressed annoyance that the new Molten Lava Cake is actually not filled with chocolate. Those who favor the classic cake know that the interior melted chocolate is a vital aspect of the dessert, so having it on top is generally seen as a miss. Also, some folks are just not interested in the beach theme and are hoping for a more exciting, flavor-focused lineup.
But, as is always the case with new and polarizing menu items at popular chains, it's in your best interest to try Crumbl's Beach Week lineup for yourself and see what all the fuss is about. However, the cookies are only available from July 13 until July 18, so be sure to act fast. You'd also do well to think about storing some of your Crumbl cookies in the freezer, so you can defrost and enjoy them at a later date, if necessary.