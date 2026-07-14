One Of The Best Crumbl Cookies On The Menu Is A Chocolatey Classic

Other than Crumbl's early social media virality, the chain is best known for offering over-the-top desserts, particularly its cookies which are massive in size, stacked thick with frosting, and topped or stuffed with sugary additions. Believe it or not, The Takeout's Crumbl cookie ranking discovered that some of the top contenders were not the most extravagant cookies ever offered. Rather, they were chocolatey classics you can find at almost any bakery and ones that Crumbl quietly does exceptionally well. While the reviewer's crowning favorite, the semi-sweet chocolate chunk, has since been discontinued by Crumbl (I know — R.I.P.), the silver medalist — the brownie batter cookie — is just as deserving of recognition, if not more!

On the outside, it may look like a typical double chocolate chip cookie, but take one bite and your teeth will sink into the gooey center of a chocolate chip-filled brownie before giving way to the cookie's perfectly crisp edges. If you're the kind of person who always reaches for a corner brownie, this cookie is screaming your name.

From a culinary perspective, a brownie batter cookie like this isn't necessarily the easiest cookie to nail. It can be challenging to strike the perfect balance of a gooey center while ensuring the rest of the cookie doesn't come out underbaked — a complaint often expressed online about Crumbl's cookies. Keep the cookie in the oven for even a minute too long and you have an overbaked brownie batter cookie which, at that point, is just a double chocolate chip cookie.