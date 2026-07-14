One Of The Best Crumbl Cookies On The Menu Is A Chocolatey Classic
Other than Crumbl's early social media virality, the chain is best known for offering over-the-top desserts, particularly its cookies which are massive in size, stacked thick with frosting, and topped or stuffed with sugary additions. Believe it or not, The Takeout's Crumbl cookie ranking discovered that some of the top contenders were not the most extravagant cookies ever offered. Rather, they were chocolatey classics you can find at almost any bakery and ones that Crumbl quietly does exceptionally well. While the reviewer's crowning favorite, the semi-sweet chocolate chunk, has since been discontinued by Crumbl (I know — R.I.P.), the silver medalist — the brownie batter cookie — is just as deserving of recognition, if not more!
On the outside, it may look like a typical double chocolate chip cookie, but take one bite and your teeth will sink into the gooey center of a chocolate chip-filled brownie before giving way to the cookie's perfectly crisp edges. If you're the kind of person who always reaches for a corner brownie, this cookie is screaming your name.
From a culinary perspective, a brownie batter cookie like this isn't necessarily the easiest cookie to nail. It can be challenging to strike the perfect balance of a gooey center while ensuring the rest of the cookie doesn't come out underbaked — a complaint often expressed online about Crumbl's cookies. Keep the cookie in the oven for even a minute too long and you have an overbaked brownie batter cookie which, at that point, is just a double chocolate chip cookie.
Crumbl's best (and most unexpected) decision with its brownie batter cookie
Perhaps the smartest thing Crumbl did with its brownie batter cookie was resist the urge to pile it high with a finishing layer on top or an inclusion inside. Adding chocolate frosting, ganache, or chocolate candy pieces may have seemed like an on-brand choice, but it could have easily overwhelmed the very qualities that make this cookie stand out; namely, its deep, perfectly balanced cocoa flavor and fudgy texture. After all, when a cookie already delivers such an intense chocolate experience, adding more doesn't necessarily make it better. However, warmed in the microwave before enjoying, dipped in an ice-cold glass of milk, or paired with a hot cup of coffee or the best-tasting store-bought cold brew is a whole other story — and a story I encourage anyone to explore with this cookie.
While the brownie batter cookie is part of Crumbl's "classic" offerings which are available year-round, you never know if — or when — the chain may decide to throw a cookie curveball and replace the recipe, as they did with the semi-sweet chocolate chunk cookie. Until then, don't turn a blind eye to this chocolatey escape the next time you're selecting treats for your Crumbl box.