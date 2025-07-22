The Best Store-Bought Cold Brew Is From A Familiar Brand

Cold brew coffee is made by soaking coffee grounds in cold water for an extended period of time, which results in a mellow and rounded sip of brew. Fortunately, if you don't have the time to make it like barista do at home, you can grab an individual serving straight from a store's refrigerated section. In our recent store-bought cold brew ranking of 11 different brands, we found that the retail product of a giant coffee chain handily beat the rest, and it's from a company you're well-familiar with.

Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew took first place due to multiple reasons. Our taste tester wrote, "The coffee fizzes gently as it rolls over the tongue, bringing with it understated and undercut coffee, as smooth as it is creamy, and that's even in the varieties where no milk has been added."

Not only does the texture of the coffee help propel Starbucks Cold Brew to the top, but our taster also noted that all of Starbucks' cold brews were equally enjoyable. "Whatever science they're doing at Starbucks with nitrogen works, because the company's various cold brews taste like ice cold cups of strong coffee where all unnecessary water has been somehow removed and all of the rough edges have been sanded off," wrote our reviewer.