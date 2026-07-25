Give Burgers A Mess-Free Bite By Stacking Toppings This Way

Burgers are a simple and effective sub-genre of food, but for as easy as they are to get right, they can also go awry as a result of a few small mistakes. Drying out your burger patty by pressing it down and squeezing out its flavor is one of the most common blunders burger fans are prone to making, but the construction of the burger itself is similarly consequential and is a process that many have been getting wrong for years.

Michael Hawk is the executive chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, and he explained to us that there is a very specific order in which you should be putting toppings on burgers. The right order can make the difference between a well-constructed, clean burger and a sloppy mess that falls apart in your hands.

"I like to put sauce on both sides of the bun and leaf lettuce on the bottom bun," Hawk said. "The lettuce acts as a barrier to help prevent the burger juices from soaking into the bottom bun." From there, how you add each of the ingredients depends on size rather more so than its role on the sandwich itself. "The burger goes on top of the lettuce, followed by the remaining ingredients, arranged from the largest circumference to the smallest," Hawk explained.