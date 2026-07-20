This Haribo Candy That Europeans Grew Up Eating Is Finally Coming To US Stores

While Haribo is well known in the United States for its many delicious gummy bear variations (and infamous for its underwhelming Haribo candy frogs), those who've spent time in Europe are familiar with a different Haribo product that has been immensely popular for years. Luckily for us living stateside, the candy in question — known as Pico-Balla internationally — will finally be brought to American markets starting this year under the name Balla Bites.

Balla Bites are beloved for their fruity taste and multifaceted texture, with the outside of each piece being gummy while the inside has a soft, almost creamy fondant texture. The candy is notorious for being indescribable, meaning that Americans will absolutely need to try the sweets for themselves.

Luckily, we won't have to wait very long for the candy's arrival. Balla Bites are set to launch in stores nationwide in the fall, though it's likely it'll be by September, with some places expected to begin stocking them even sooner. In fact, a handful of consumers online have even noted that they've already seen them in stock at local Dollar Tree locations (the same place that you can find Haribo's banana-flavored candy), which has allowed them to be early adopters of the candy in the United States.