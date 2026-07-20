This Haribo Candy That Europeans Grew Up Eating Is Finally Coming To US Stores
While Haribo is well known in the United States for its many delicious gummy bear variations (and infamous for its underwhelming Haribo candy frogs), those who've spent time in Europe are familiar with a different Haribo product that has been immensely popular for years. Luckily for us living stateside, the candy in question — known as Pico-Balla internationally — will finally be brought to American markets starting this year under the name Balla Bites.
Balla Bites are beloved for their fruity taste and multifaceted texture, with the outside of each piece being gummy while the inside has a soft, almost creamy fondant texture. The candy is notorious for being indescribable, meaning that Americans will absolutely need to try the sweets for themselves.
Luckily, we won't have to wait very long for the candy's arrival. Balla Bites are set to launch in stores nationwide in the fall, though it's likely it'll be by September, with some places expected to begin stocking them even sooner. In fact, a handful of consumers online have even noted that they've already seen them in stock at local Dollar Tree locations (the same place that you can find Haribo's banana-flavored candy), which has allowed them to be early adopters of the candy in the United States.
The Haribo Balla Bites flavors coming to the United States
Now, while the candy itself is absolutely iconic, many are likely wondering what flavors will be included in the first Haribo Balla Bites to arrive in the United States. Well, each bag contains four different flavor combinations of Balla Bite pieces, with each containing three flavors:
- Orange, blackberry, and lemon
- Strawberry, orange, and forest fruits
- Lemon, orange, and forest fruits
- Apple, lemon, and blackberry
With that in mind, there are two styles of Balla Bites available: original and sour. Both of these styles come with the same four flavor profiles, but the sour version also includes the sour sugar coating that candy fans surely know and likely love.
Nevertheless, the big question that remains is whether the Balla Bites will become as popular in the United States as they have been elsewhere in the world. After all, with years of dominance by its other candies like the Twin Snakes and the traditional gummy bears, the Balla Bites are undoubtedly joining a stacked lineup of candy at stores across the country.