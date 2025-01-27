The One Haribo Candy You Should Avoid At All Costs

As it turns out, making gummy candy versions of animals is a solid business model. Just look at Haribo. The company has grown into an international confectionary institution despite its humble origins over 100 years ago. While sounding vaguely Japanese, the company's name is actually a portmanteau of the company's founder (Hans Riegel) and its city of origin (Bonn, Germany). This inventiveness is mirrored in the company's products; Haribo has kept millions of us satisfied over the years with its range of gummy bears, gummy worms (which are probably newer to the United States than you think), and all other sorts of tasty critters.

Unfortunately, they can't all be winners. For every bona fide classic, there are a few dubious members of the Haribo menagerie. When doing our ultimate ranking of every Haribo candy, The Takeout was mystified by the odd flavors of Haribo's Unicorn-i-licious and was put off by the odd smell and banana flavors presented by Haribo Dinosaurs. However, the very worst candy of all, in our opinion, was Haribo Frogs.