The One Haribo Candy You Should Avoid At All Costs
As it turns out, making gummy candy versions of animals is a solid business model. Just look at Haribo. The company has grown into an international confectionary institution despite its humble origins over 100 years ago. While sounding vaguely Japanese, the company's name is actually a portmanteau of the company's founder (Hans Riegel) and its city of origin (Bonn, Germany). This inventiveness is mirrored in the company's products; Haribo has kept millions of us satisfied over the years with its range of gummy bears, gummy worms (which are probably newer to the United States than you think), and all other sorts of tasty critters.
Unfortunately, they can't all be winners. For every bona fide classic, there are a few dubious members of the Haribo menagerie. When doing our ultimate ranking of every Haribo candy, The Takeout was mystified by the odd flavors of Haribo's Unicorn-i-licious and was put off by the odd smell and banana flavors presented by Haribo Dinosaurs. However, the very worst candy of all, in our opinion, was Haribo Frogs.
Frogs are the worst Haribo gummy
Some of you may not have realized that Haribo offered frog gummies in the first place. Well, worry not: You haven't missed much. While eating them may sound like a whimsical opportunity — think of all the "frog in your throat" puns you could make — they are seriously underwhelming. In The Takeout article their foamy bottoms were described as having "both an unappealing texture and flavor." The gummy itself doesn't taste any better. Confusingly, the green candy isn't green apple or lime flavored. Instead, Haribo Frogs taste of peach. Why, the very idea!
For these reasons, we would much rather you try some of Haribo's other candies like the company's Twin Snakes which took the top spot in our ranking. We'd also suggest you enjoy the classic Haribo Goldbears which came in at No. 3 on our list. Despite all the questions we have about these gummy bears, they're a classic candy that never let customers down.