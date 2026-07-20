This New Pyrex Costco Set Has Customers Split Between Hate And Love

Social media user costcohotfinds (who recently posted about the lemon raspberry loaf) has scoured through Costco aisles again and discovered another item on the warehouse club's shelves. It's a new, eight-piece mixing bowl set from Pyrex, a company whose glass kitchenware is in many households across the country. It includes four glass bowls of varying sizes along with matching lids (hence eight pieces) retailing for an affordable $16.99.

Though these seem like a perfectly ordinary Costco find, the bowls have commenters buzzing. Some people are miffed about it being described as an eight-piece set since the lids are counted as pieces, while others don't like that these mixing bowls are both lidded and round, which would potentially make them space-inefficient, an issue many of us tackle in our kitchens. One commenter says, "Just round takes up so much room in refrigerator. Square just makes more storage sense. Pyrex please listen!" There are, of course, a few fans since Pyrex is a household name, but a few astute shoppers pointed out a key detail about these bowls that's worth considering.