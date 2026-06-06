Everyone Had One In The '90s — The Iconic Kitchen Gadget That Still Brings Instant Nostalgia

We've all probably internalized Alton Brown's warning against "unitaskers" — that is, any small kitchen appliance or gadget that can only really do one thing. None of us want our kitchen cluttered with a bunch of silly tools that can only barely accomplish the single task they were put on this Earth to do. And yet, what else can we do when faced with the wonders of the Salad Shooter? Truly, we are weak to the siren song of '90s nostalgia. (We really wish we could drink Squeezits one more time, by the way.)

"Why would anyone want to shoot a harmless salad?" you may be asking yourself. Well, the goal isn't to shoot the salad but to shoot salad at something else: a bowl, preferably. It's essentially a handheld food processor, with a feed tube that allows you to shred the ingredients for salad into bite-sized pieces.

But the utility doesn't end there. As the very fast-talking narrator of a 1994 Salad Shooter commercial says, "How about some cheese for your pizza or perfect Salad Shooter hash browns for breakfast vegetables sliced or shredded and nothing tops a salad like Salad Shooter?" (There should probably be punctuation in that sentence, but the narrator apparently disagreed.)