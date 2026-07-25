6 Pickle-Inspired Treats At Trader Joe's For Real Dill Lovers
Not everyone is a die hard pickle fan, but for those that are, there is an undeniable je ne sais quoi to that snappy texture, craveable saltiness, punch of sourness, and herb- and spice-laced flavor. Whether you prefer puckering acidity or a drool-worthy sweet-tart profile, there is a pickle at Trader Joe's for you. If the jarred preserved cucumbers aren't quite scratching that itch, America's iconic top grocery store has several other snacks and condiments that are a real treat for pickle lovers.
Some of the tangy, dill-forward items on this list are great to enjoy on their own. Others can bring pickle-flavored flare to your favorite meals, like snack plates, sandwiches, wraps, salads, and even breakfast dishes. Trader Joe's also has a ton of complementary products ranging from creamy dips to frozen Trader Joe's foods that taste homemade that can help you build out the pickle-y plate of your dreams.
Chips in a Pickle
Made with russet potatoes, vinegar powder, dill weed, onion powder, and cane sugar; Trader Joe's Chips in a Pickle manage to capture the pickle flavors you love in salty snack form. "These are so good!!!! All other pickle chips pale in comparison," shared one fan of the product on Reddit. Another recommended dipping them in caramelized onion dip.
A 6-ounce bag of Chips in a Pickle costs $2.99 at Trader Joe's.
Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers
Technically, this TJ's product is effectively jarred pickles, but they're served in a way that you might not have tried before. This sauerkraut has a softer tanginess than vinegar-brined pickles because the ingredients (green cabbage, Persian cucumbers, sea salt, and garlic) are naturally fermented — the subtle pucker comes from the lactic acid that develops. Pair it with Trader Joe's Spicy Jalapeño Chicken Sausage.
Buy an 18-ounce jar of Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers for $4.49 at Trader Joe's.
Dill Pickle Mustard
For an extra hit of pickle flavor with hot dogs, sandwiches, deli salads, and the aforementioned Sauerkraut with Pickled Persian Cucumbers reach for Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Mustard. It has all the spices you'd expect — turmeric, mustard seed, dill, garlic powder, and paprika — as well as vinegar and real pieces of dill pickles. Try dunking TJ's Seasoned Waffle Cut Fries in this tangy mustard.
Purchase a 9-ounce bottle of Dill Pickle Mustard for $1.99 at Trader Joe's.
Dill Pickle Mini Falafel
Trader Joe's even has main dishes that are flavored with pickles. The Dill Pickle Mini Falafel from the frozen section include pickles, their brine, and the classic seasonings along with the garbanzo base, sesame seeds, and parsley. Warm up some pita bread, fill it with some TJ's Roasted Garlic Hummus and crumbled feta cheese, then pop in a few of these cuties. They happen to be vegan, so pair them with something dairy-free like the Vegan Tzatziki Dip or Garlic Spread Dip.
A bag of 40 Dill Pickle Mini Falafels costs $4.29 at Trader Joe's.
Popcorn in a Pickle
Another snack in the TJ's "in a pickle" line is its popcorn, which is popped in vegetable oil and tossed in dill pickle seasoning (which features tangy vinegar powder). "I loveeeee this popcorn. I wait all year for it," said one Trader Joe's shopper on Reddit. Indeed, this treat is only available for a limited-time, so stock up on it while you can.
Purchase a 5-ounce bag of TJ's Popcorn in a Pickle for $2.29.
Seasoning in a Pickle Seasoning Blend
If you love pickles, the Seasoning in a Pickle Seasoning Blend is a pantry must-have. If your local Trader Joe's happens to be out of some of the pickle-flavored snacks and condiments, this seasoning can save the day. Use it to dress raw cucumber spears, season homemade popcorn, make a quick Greek yogurt dip, or spice up simple roasted potatoes.
A shaker of Seasoning in a Pickle from Trader Joe's will cost you $2.49.