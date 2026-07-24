The Most Affordable Meal You Can Order At Cracker Barrel In 2026
For more and more Americans, dining out at a restaurant is becoming a luxury they simply can't afford, and yet there's still something worthwhile in the experience. If you've had a long week at work and you're looking for a way to treat yourself, eating dinner at a restaurant can be a great way to enjoy the finer things. But you don't need to drop an entire day's pay at Ruth's Chris or any of the other overpriced steakhouses to get that sense of satisfaction. The prices at Cracker Barrel have certainly seen better days, but there's one dish that remains as popular today as it is affordable.
The Chicken n' Dumplins at Cracker Barrel are easily one of the restaurant's most popular menu items, in part because the dumplings are made from scratch in-house daily. Of course, it also helps that the dish is one of the cheapest entrees on the menu. Like most Cracker Barrel entrees, you can order the Chicken n' Dumplins with either two or three sides, which cost $10.99 and $12.49, respectively.
A restaurant entree for less than $15 is a rare sight anywhere these days, and compared to the other entrees on the menu, it stands out in the crowd. Many Cracker Barrel customers say to skip the country fried steak, and you've all the more reason to, seeing as the dish costs $15.99 with three sides. The meatloaf is another popular choice for its affordability, but even that costs $14.49 with three sides.
Cracker Barrel's Chicken n' Dumplins aren't universally beloved
Affordability is certainly nice to see, but a low price doesn't necessarily (or even usually) equate to a quality meal. Cracker Barrel itself isn't exactly known for having menu items that wow customers with bold flavor or an adventurous presentation. It's a restaurant chain that draws in customers primarily through its modest, nostalgic atmosphere, and the Chicken n' Dumplins fit nicely into this brand image That said, the dish does have its critics. As one Redditor said, "I got Chicken n' Dumplins today at Cracker Barrel and found it to be extremely bland." The top comment has a simple solution, saying, "Black pepper, lots of it."
Many people find the simple nature of the dish to be a draw. Another Reddit post shared an image of the Chicken n' Dumplins with the straightforward title, "I went to Cracker Barrel and got the Chicken n' Dumplins." A commenter there said, "They are so good. It's a must every time I go to Cracker Barrel." By and large, we agree, which is why we added the Chicken n' Dumplins to our list of must-try Cracker Barrel items for first time customers. Is the dish for everyone? Certainly not, but then again, not everything has to be. If homestyle comfort food is what you're craving and you're dining on a budget, you could do much worse than the Chicken n' Dumplins. Just remember to crack the pepper before you dig in.