The Most Affordable Meal You Can Order At Cracker Barrel In 2026

For more and more Americans, dining out at a restaurant is becoming a luxury they simply can't afford, and yet there's still something worthwhile in the experience. If you've had a long week at work and you're looking for a way to treat yourself, eating dinner at a restaurant can be a great way to enjoy the finer things. But you don't need to drop an entire day's pay at Ruth's Chris or any of the other overpriced steakhouses to get that sense of satisfaction. The prices at Cracker Barrel have certainly seen better days, but there's one dish that remains as popular today as it is affordable.

The Chicken n' Dumplins at Cracker Barrel are easily one of the restaurant's most popular menu items, in part because the dumplings are made from scratch in-house daily. Of course, it also helps that the dish is one of the cheapest entrees on the menu. Like most Cracker Barrel entrees, you can order the Chicken n' Dumplins with either two or three sides, which cost $10.99 and $12.49, respectively.

A restaurant entree for less than $15 is a rare sight anywhere these days, and compared to the other entrees on the menu, it stands out in the crowd. Many Cracker Barrel customers say to skip the country fried steak, and you've all the more reason to, seeing as the dish costs $15.99 with three sides. The meatloaf is another popular choice for its affordability, but even that costs $14.49 with three sides.