Where You Can Find The Best Gyros In Every State
Whether you're seeking a midday or evening meal, or maybe even as a midnight snack, many would attest that not much rivals a truly glorious gyro. Traditionally, gyros are filled with ingredients like tender, perfectly seasoned and sliced meat, the creamiest, just-this-side-of-tangy tzatziki, crisp veggies, and, if you're lucky, a generous serving of French fries, tucked within a fresh, still-warm pita. But, before we speak of anything else, let's get the proper pronunciation out of the way. Did you happen to know that "gyro" is among the most mispronounced foods? Say it with me now: "yee-ro."
That being settled, let's hop into the subject of Greek cuisine in particular. We've written about moussaka being among the best comfort foods from around the world, and how it's also an excellent starting point for an intro to Greek food. The gyro belongs in that same conversation, delivering quintessential Mediterranean flavors in every bite.
You'll find amazing versions of gyros almost everywhere these days. Some come from age-old family recipes served at eateries that could easily earn the title of the best hole-in-the-wall Greek restaurant every state has to offer. Then there are the more well-known destinations nationally recognized among the best Greek restaurants in the U.S. For this guide, we're highlighting the single best gyro in every state, specifically. Prepare for your next leave-no-crumbs meal, as these gyros are the cream of the crop, from coast to coast.
Alabama: 5 A's Restaurant
When Alabama locals talk about great gyros, 5 A's Restaurant often dominates the conversation. The classic lamb-and-beef gyro earns the most attention, though chicken, veggie, tilapia, and even eggplant versions are also on offer. Food reviewers are impressed by the flavor-filled meat carved fresh, while the tzatziki also makes a good impression. Regulars say a taste is worthy of the trip and consider 5 A's among the finest.
(256) 852-8089
6297 AL-53, Harvest, AL 35749
Alaska: Meraki Grill
Family recipes fuel Meraki Grill's gyro magic. Guests can choose from traditional pork or chicken, spicy versions, grilled halloumi, veggie options, or platters, all prepared in-house. Local foodies widely recommend Meraki, pointing to its perfectly seasoned meat stacked from scratch. Visitors describe the experience as indulging in the top gyro they've ever tasted, with the portion sizes also receiving plenty of praise.
(907) 644-3012
12870 Old Seward Hwy Ste 103, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: King Gyros
The menu at King Gyros keeps things simple with a classic gyro featuring seasoned meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki, alongside a chicken version topped with feta, both served with fries or a salad. Food reviewers mention watching the meat sliced directly from the still-turning spit, as well as the delicious flavor of the gyro. Even customers who have sampled plenty of competitors keep coming back to this family-run favorite.
(602) 863-3737
4243 W. Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023
Arkansas: Mama's Gyros Grill
An Arkansas staple since the early 1980s, Mama's Gyros Grill continues the traditions started by its Greek founders, with a menu that offers everything from classic lamb-and-beef gyros to chicken, grilled fish, and even its distinctive Razorback Gyros, topped with barbecue sauce. Reviewers admire the generous portions, and local diners recommend Mama's whenever someone asks where to find the absolute greatest gyro.
facebook.com/p/Mamas-Gyros-Grill
(501) 833-0306
3309 E. Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120
California: Pita GR
Pita is among the easiest breads for baking beginners, but if you're looking for tried-and-tested experts in the Golden State, that's where Pita GR comes in. The Street Style mirrors versions found in Greece, filled with the likes of beef and lamb, braised lamb, chicken, or pork belly, alongside tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, and fries in a warm pita. Local diners choose Pita GR as their go-to pick, citing portion sizes and flavorful meat as reasons to visit.
Multiple locations
Colorado: Chef Zorba's
Chef Zorba's gyro is an all-star on the menu. Thinly shaved lamb and beef are sliced fresh from the spit, then tucked into a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Customers can also upgrade to the deluxe version, adding lettuce, cucumbers, and feta, or try Chef Zorba's unique Gyro Melt, featuring American cheese and grilled rye. Diners regularly recommend Zorba's, lauding the fluffy bread stuffed with an abundance of flavor-filled meat.
(303) 321-0091
2626 E. 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Connecticut: YiaYia's Greek Kitchen
YiaYia's Greek Kitchen serves authentic Greek fare that includes roasted lamb or chicken gyro, each wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries (you can also order either as a platter). Local media has recognized the eatery among Connecticut's greatest gyros, while Yelp ranked the restaurant among America's top eateries, period, in 2023. Guests particularly praise the killer tzatziki and pita.
(860) 618-3076
1057 E. Main St, Torrington, CT 06790
Delaware: Halal Gyro Kabob House
When Delaware locals are asked about winning gyros, Halal Gyro Kabob House is a top recommendation. Selections include lamb, beef, chicken, and fish gyros, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and special white creamy sauce. The lamb gyro is proudly promoted as the house favorite, and customers agree. One diner even credited it with conquering a pregnancy craving (no small feat), while others lauded the lamb and chicken versions.
(302) 286-7831
240 E. Delaware Ave, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: My Cousin Nick
My Cousin Nick is a top stop for gyros in Florida, especially the lamb version. Pork and chicken are also available, each paired with tomatoes, onions, fries, and either tzatziki or honey Dijon inside a pita. Experts mention ample fillings and fabulous combinations of flavors and textures. Social media is equally enthusiastic, even suggesting the gyros here rank as Miami's most mouthwatering.
(786) 778-2381
2207 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Georgia: Gyros To Go
Gyros To Go keeps customers smiling with its classic wrap featuring a warm pita, tomatoes, onions, and a house special sauce. Diners can also enjoy the same flavors as a platter or salad. Locals who've been visiting for years attest that the quality never slips, while social media reviewers have shared glowing sentiments.
(770) 285-4520
1191 Irwin Bridge Rd NW, Conyers, GA 30012
Hawaii: The Dizzy Pita
Created by Food Network personality Philip "Ippy" Aiona, The Dizzy Pita puts its own spin on the gyro, while still honoring the classics. Traditional beef and lamb share the menu with chicken shawarma, falafel, and a crunchy panko mahi mahi, all of which are topped with veggies and house accompaniments. Diners are wowed by the enormous portions, great flavors (especially the sauces), and freshness, and insist they meet the hype.
(808) 731-4900
64-1067 Mamalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743
Idaho: Sofia's Greek Bistro
Sofia's Greek Bistro's gyro selections leave customers full and satisfied. The aptly named B.F.G. (Big Fat Gyro) combines beef and lamb in a pita, plus lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fries, and the customer's choice of tzatziki, spicy sauce, or hummus. There's also a gyro plate, gyro bowl, and kid-friendly gyro options. Diners applaud the flavorful meat, excellent value, and authentic fare, insisting these are easily the best gyros around.
(208) 853-0844
6748 N. Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714
Illinois: It's Greek 2 U
Authenticity is what earns It's Greek 2 U acclaim. Instead of run-of-the-mill gyro, the eatery prepares Greek-style pork belly and herby chicken yeeros in-house, tucked in a pita with tomatoes, onions, and fresh-made tzatziki. Diners can also add fries inside the pita. Chicagoans rank this their top choice, praising the house-made approach and declaring these the nearest in comparison to gyros enjoyed in Greece.
(872) 806-2293
5449 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana: King Gyros
King Gyros has become a buzzy topic across Indiana, with locals recommending it whenever the best gyros are mentioned. That strong word-of-mouth reputation (the fresh-off-the-spit meat really makes an impression) has helped make King Gyros a no-brainer destination for anyone seeking a satisfying gyro.
instagram.com/king.gyros.valpo
(219) 464-2010
1610 Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383
Iowa: Zolly's Grill
Zolly's Grill satiates gyro cravings with its creative spin on the familiar Mediterranean comfort food. Alongside its Gyro Philly, the restaurant serves a cheeseburger take on the dish, blending two favorites into one mouthwatering meal. Locals recommend them, while the local press has also highlighted its inventive menu.
(319) 333-1697
201 S. Clinton St Ste 166, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Mr Gyros Greek Food & Pastry
Mr Gyros has four Kansas branches serving up family recipes inspired by Greek ancestry, including gyros. The classic gyro features seasoned meat in a pita with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki, while its melt swaps veggies for melted American and Swiss cheese. Customers sing the praises of the delicious meat and stellar tzatziki, with local residents readily recommending Mr Gyros for anyone craving Greek food.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Greek to Me
Kentucky gyro fans have no shortage of options at Greek to Me. Its classic gyro packs more than a ⅓-pound of seasoned beef and lamb with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki, while the Thessalonian follows more traditional Greek style, adding fries, ketchup, mustard, and tzatziki inside the pita. Adventurous diners can order the Philly or Southwestern versions (the list goes on). Local publications spotlight the gyros, and regulars agree, also appreciating its occasional specials and sales.
(859)-727-3000
3415 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018
Louisiana: Acropolis Cuisine
In Louisiana, Acropolis Cuisine earns the nod with its gyro platter. This delicious plateful brings together expertly seasoned and slow-roasted lamb and Prime beef (made over a vertical spit, then shaved fresh to order), served alongside a warm pita and serving of tzatziki. It's been recognized as one of America's top Greek restaurants, and food writers and diners are also pleased, lauding the gyro platter for delivering authentically delicious bites.
(504) 888-9046
3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
Maine: Magissa
Magissa delivers Maine's gyro scene with a menu offering a little something for everyone. Guests can choose lamb, chicken, or even a tofu gyro (a rare find for gyros), each tucked into a pita alongside basil aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, feta, and tzatziki. Locals recommend Magissa as their top gyro spot, while even Greek diners have praised the lamb in particular.
(207) 956-2902
91 Anderson St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Estiatorio Plaka
Estiatorio Plaka presents gyros assembled with fresh-sliced meat cut straight from the spit, grilled to order, and hand-wrapped. Its homemade gyro includes tomato, onion, fries, and tzatziki, while the platter swaps in pork gyro alongside pita, fries, and extra tzatziki. Reddit users recommend skipping competitors in favor of Plaka, and diners are especially smitten with the pork gyro. Word to the wise? Save room for dessert from its onsite bakery.
(443) 833-0330
4718 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Greek Gyro
Searching for an authentic Greek gyro in Massachusetts? Locals point you to The Greek Gyro, serving spit-roasted pork, chicken, and beef-and-lamb gyros wrapped in warm pitas with fresh toppings and yummy Mediterranean flavors. Reddit users call it the best gyro in Boston, praising the pork gyro as the nearest thing they've found to actually dining in Greece. Diners also appreciate the enormous portions, meat sliced fresh from the spit, value, and friendly staff.
(857) 991-1000
88 Peterborough St, Boston, MA 02215
Michigan: Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee
Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee gyros arrive tucked inside homemade pitas with tzatziki, onions, tomatoes, and fries. Choices abound, including but not limited to Greek-style pork, Greek-American lamb and beef, chicken, Hercules (loaded with every fire-roasted meat), and even a vegetarian gyro. Food influencers have deemed Mitsos the best gyro in the city, and recognition among Detroit's top gyro finalists only adds to its impressiveness.
(313) 338-3981
2614 Riopelle St, Unit 4, Detroit, MI 48207
Minnesota: Gyropolis
The gyro variety at Gyropolis aims to impress. Beef-and-lamb fans have the Gyropolis gyro or the Athenian, featuring seasoned fries, mustard, parsley, paprika, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki. Then there are spicy chicken gyros and a Chicken Philly, plus pork gyros and gyro salads. Locals rank Gyropolis among Minnesota's best, while food writers have placed it among the area's star bites. TikTok videos showing gyros assembled fresh before customers' eyes only bring more buzz.
(952) 746-2091
2325 W. 90th St, Bloomington, MN 55431
Mississippi: Acropolis Greek Restaurant
The Gyros Plate at Acropolis Greek Restaurant is the primo pick for Mississippi, showcasing beef-and-lamb gyro meat roasted on a vertical rotisserie alongside Greek salad, Greek potatoes, green beans, warm pita, and plenty of tzatziki for dipping. Local food writers credit Acropolis with finally introducing authentic Greek cuisine to this neck of the woods, and national coverage highlights the restaurant, founded by a native Greek, as essentially transporting diners overseas.
(228) 207-8787
871 Howard Ave Ste A, Biloxi, MS, 39530
Missouri: The Gyro Company
The Gyro Company offers something for every gyro lover. Traditionalists can stick with the Classic, while the Supreme adds feta cheese, and adventurous diners can order an A-1 Steak Gyro with peppers, mushrooms, provolone, and steak sauce. Chicken, falafel, and veggie versions, and more, are also on the menu. Locals recommend these as the best gyros in St. Louis, while Instagram comment sections are filled with enthusiastic Gyro Company suggestions whenever people ask where to find top gyros.
Multiple locations
Montana: The Greek Pastry Shop - #1 GYROS
The Greek Pastry Shop delights customers with classics like the bestselling Gyro with Feta, featuring a toasted pita with gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, feta, and cayenne. Also on offer are Regular and Veggie Gyro versions (adding extra meat is an option, too). National publications and food experts have ranked the restaurant as an essential, and deemed it among America's top Greek eateries, while customers gladly drive for hours to satisfy a craving.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: John's Grecian Deli
Guests at John's Grecian Deli can order a traditional gyro, chicken gyro, or the Gyro Supreme, showcasing grilled onions, mushrooms, and green peppers. Watching staff shave meat directly from the vertical rotisserie before assembling each sandwich has become part of the cherished customer experience, and food writers consider the gyros among Omaha's greatest. Customers appreciate affordable prices, moist meat, flavorful char, and tasty tzatziki especially.
facebook.com/p/Johns-Grecian-Delight
(402) 731-8022
1001 Fort Crook Rd N #110, Bellevue, NE 68005
Nevada: Yanni's Greek Grill
Yanni's Greek Grill hits a home run with its classic Gyro Pita, combining lamb and beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki inside a warm pita. Food writers claim these gyros are worth trekking many miles just to score a single taste, lauding the moist meat and sauce with perfect tang. Locals recommend Yanni's for its authenticity, noting the family-owned joint delivers the true thing.
(702) 754-4898
9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd Ste E7, Las Vegas, NV 89123
New Hampshire: Karv Greek Kouzina
Karv Greek Kouzina offers an impressive array of gyros ranging from traditional pork, chicken, and beef-and-lamb to specialties, like the Titan, stuffed with every available meat plus fries, tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, and Karv sauce. Diners can even build their own custom gyro. Food reviewers point to the Titan as possibly the best gyro in New England, applauding the authentic addition of fries tucked inside the pita in particular.
(603) 377-5278
1 Delahunty Dr Unit 1, Windham, NH 03087
New Jersey: Efi´s Gyro
Whether you're craving pork, chicken, beef and lamb, falafel, souvlaki, or even a plant-based option, Efi's Gyro offers one of New Jersey's most impressive gyro selections. Signature sandwiches feature house-made pita, veggies, Greek fries, and sauces that mimic authentic Athenian fare. Food writers have praised Efi's, listing it as the gyro they choose when craving genuine Greek fast food. Reddit users enthusiastically agree, applauding the meats roasted on traditional spits especially.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Gyros Mediterranean
Customers get twice as much flavor (and protein) when ordering the Gyros Pita at Gyros Mediterranean (showcasing beef and lamb in a pita with tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and tzatziki), with the option to double the meat. New Mexico foodies praise the juicy, expertly spiced meat, and flavor-filled tzatziki. They even call the oversized sandwich a masterpiece demanding both paws to manage. Local food groups even attest it's tops for authentic gyros.
(505) 255-4401
106 Cornell Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: BZ Grill
BZ Grill, located in Astoria, serves Pork and Chicken Gyros (even platters too), but critics and locals alike insist the crisped-to-perfection pork is what truly sets this eatery apart from the rest. The Infatuation deems it one of the finest, while TikTok creators love showing the pork shaved fresh from the spit, even shouting enthusiastic expletives to portray how popping the taste is. Even Reddit users proclaim it the top gyro in the nation.
(718) 932-7858
2702 Astoria Blvd, Astoria, NY 11102
North Carolina: Mediterranean Deli, Bakery and Catering
Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering offers much more than your general gyro stop. Alongside classic lamb-and-beef, chicken, and veggie gyros, the multi-faceted deli, bakery, and catering company also whips up unique Gyro Fatayers. Locals point to Mediterranean Deli as the area's best gyro creators, while social media reviewers award the classic gyro glowing scores and urge everyone to give it a try. Even Reddit discussions about authentic Greek food in North Carolina send diners here.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Cafe Aladdin
Locals recommend Cafe Aladdin as "the" gyro destination. The menu includes a classic beef-and-lamb gyro made on a traditional rotisserie, a chicken gyro with cooked onions, a Meat Lovers Gyro chock-full of lamb, beef, and chicken, plus a vegetarian version, too. Every sandwich comes wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, and tzatziki, and diners compliment ample portions and great tasting meat, calling Cafe Aladdin's the greatest gyros around.
(701) 232-4200
1609 32nd Ave, South Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Greek Village Grille
Guests at Greek Village Grille can order traditional Greek pork gyros, American-style lamb-and-beef gyros, or chicken gyros served either "Regular Style" with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki or "Dirty Style" with onions, mustard, and fries tucked inside. There's also the legendary eight-pound, Mount Olympus Gyro Challenge, a truly insane eating contest. Thankfully, the regular-sized gyros are just as impressive, at least according to patrons, including actual Greeks.
(216) 228-4976
14019 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
Oklahoma: The Greek House
The Greek House keeps things straightforward, presenting a beef-and-lamb gyro with veggies and tzatziki, plus a chicken gyro (both available as platters, too). Customers applaud generous portions, saying a single gyro can feed a pair of people, while longtime diners mention they've been returning for ages, never finding better. Reddit discussions are filled with passionate recommendations, attesting even a long trek is worth a taste of these Greek delicacies.
(405) 364-6300
768 S. Jenkins Ave, Norman, OK 73069
Oregon: Gyro House Mediterranean Grill
From several locations across Oregon, Gyro House Mediterranean Grill treats diners to classic lamb, chicken, falafel, or even half-and-half combination gyros, while kebab-style gyro options provide something a little different. Patrons describe Gyro House as almost an addiction, praising the massive gyros and how they've remained outstanding since the beginning. Yelp reviewers echo that enthusiasm, describing expertly seasoned lamb and reliably delicious fare, day after day.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Yianni's Gyros
No matter if you prefer traditional lamb and beef, chicken, falafel, or the hefty Hercules loaded with French fries inside the pita, Yianni's Gyros offers Pennsylvania plenty of choices. With multiple locations, the restaurant has even earned recognition by "America's Best Restaurants." Community groups recommend Yianni's whenever the chat turns to the best gyros, while video reviewers have also highlighted it as a delightful surprise to find authentic, filling gyros so good they have to tell others.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Pita Plus Mediterranean Grill
Freshness is key at Pita Plus Mediterranean Grill, where customers actually watch the beef and lamb shaved straight from the spit before it's tucked into a still-warm pita alongside lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki, and a signature spiced sauce. Chicken, falafel, and even gluten-free versions are also available. Social media is filled with mouthwatering posts of freshly carved gyro meat, while food groups label the gyros Rhode Island's best.
(401) 416-2681
250 Cowesett Ave, West Warwick, RI 02893
South Carolina: Kouzina
Owned by siblings who grew up in Greece, authenticity at Kouzina begins with family. The eatery specializes in traditional Greek-style pork gyros created on a vertical rotisserie, topped with house tzatziki prepared with real Greek yogurt. Fries are tucked right inside the pita (as they should be in Greece, many will attest), while chicken gyros offer another excellent option. Local foodies point to Kouzina as the go-to for tried-and-true, tasty gyros.
(864) 626-3111
1325 Miller Rd, Greenville, SC 29607
South Dakota: Gyro Time Restaurant
Nestled inside local Dar El Salam Market, Gyro Time Restaurant has locals insisting it's the top stop for legit gyros. You can certainly order a classic gyro, but regulars often steer first-timers toward the Gyro Platter, which literally brings to the plate the same rotisserie meat with all the expected accoutrements. Community food groups deem Gyro Time a hidden treasure, some even saying it far surpasses any competition.
(605) 408-4268
1022 N. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Tennessee: Sam's Kabab Gyro
The Gyro Sandwich is the signature order at Sam's Kabab Gyro, featuring beef and lamb having circled the rotisserie spit some time before being placed into a pita alongside lettuce, tomato, onion, and house dressing. Food writers spotlight Sam's as one of Music City's fabulous tucked-away finds, and Nashville diners concur, with online discussions about the best gyros filled with enthusiastic Sam's endorsements.
(615) 662-3114
7114 Hwy 70 S #110, Nashville, TN 37221
Texas: Santorini Cafe
Family-owned Santorini Cafe brings the Greece to Austin via a Lamb Gyro that's definitely the menu highlight (there is a veggie option, too). Showcasing seasoned lamb inside a pita with house tzatziki, the lamb gyro keeps customers returning. Local dining guides rank Santorini among Austin's best, highlighting classic recipes and the gyro plate featuring that fabulous lamb. Customers deem these the best gyros (and pita) they've enjoyed, too.
(512) 833-6000
11800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
Utah: Greek Souvlaki
It's hard to go wrong with the Classic Gyro from Greek Souvlaki, featuring lamb and beef prepared on a vertical rotisserie, placed within a pita with onion, tomato, and customer's choice of tzatziki or a secret red sauce. There's also a Philly Gyro or Veggie Gyro. Local publications have named Greek Souvlaki one of Utah's greatest finds for gyros and plates, and customers agree, saying it's still their go-to gyro, even after plenty of competitor tasting.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Papa Nick's
One of Vermont's favorite stops for Greek comfort food, Papa Nick's lures diners with its Gyro Platter above all else. The platter pairs gyro meat with Greek salad, Greek fries, pita bread, and tzatziki, while classic pita gyros are also available with either traditional gyro meat or grilled chicken tucked inside. Local publications have recognized Papa Nick's among the state's best Greek eateries, and Green Mountain State locals say the same.
(802) 482-6050
10997 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461
Virginia: Plaka Grill
Plaka Grill presents its Plaka Gyro to much applause. The gyro features Greek-style pork shaved right into a pita from a vertical rotisserie, paired with tomato, onion, tzatziki made in-house, and fries tucked right inside the sandwich, too. Those who prefer the classic American version can order the Chicago Gyro made with lamb and beef. Experts and locals have pointed out Plaka Grill as one of the area's essential restaurants, recommending ordering "Plaka-style" for the unmatched fries-inside-pita experience.
Multiple locations
Washington: Gyro Real Kabob
Gyro Real Kabob's Traditional Gyro Wrap, showcasing lamb, beef, and veggies in a pita, is a favorite, alongside Chicken Gyros and combination wraps for anyone wanting the best of both worlds. Local news outlets have highlighted the gyros, and additional coverage points to it as offering one of the closest to truly authentic Greek cuisine the area offers. Social media videos showcasing meat sliced right from the spit elevate the hype.
(253) 537-0766
11814 Pacific Ave S, Parkland, WA 98444
West Virginia: Sokolata
The Famous Gyro at Sokolata earns its title. This abundantly filled pita pairs beef and lamb with tomato, onion, lettuce, and tzatziki for a gyro that's become one of West Virginia's most recommended. Local foodie groups are packed with high praise, including customers who willingly trek hours just to order it. Others insist newcomers should start with the Famous Gyro before exploring the other offerings, because it's that impressive.
(681) 377-3171
4600 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston WV 25309
Wisconsin: Parthenon Gyros
When Wisconsinites (food writers included) start debating the state's best gyro, the name Parthenon Gyros makes its presence known. Its World Famous Classic Gyro showcases lamb and beef, prepped via vertical rotisserie, paired with onion, parsley, tomato, and tzatziki that are scratch-made with the restaurant's own Greek yogurt. Upgrades are offered for hungry diners, including the Mega Gyro, the Spicy Gyro with giardiniera peppers, or the Freaky Greek with extra grilled chicken skewers.
(608) 251-6311
316 State St, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Sweet Zoey Mediterranean Restaurant
Sweet Zoey Mediterranean Restaurant's Classic Gyro Sandwich is the stellar option for Wyoming, featuring beef and lamb enveloped in naan, then filled with vegetables, tzatziki, and hummus. Local food writers are impressed, describing not only epic taste, but also ample portions (one reviewer admitted they couldn't even finish it), and tzatziki that sings. Social media videos showcasing the gyro also draw attention from diners eager to try it.
(307) 333-4307
632 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
On our hunt for the best gyro in every state, we looked for places that earned the highest praise (consistently) from experts, of course, but also from the people who matter most, which are the customers who keep coming back! We dug through near countless Reddit discussions, Facebook foodie groups, TikTok and Instagram posts, plus Google reviews, and even firsthand recommendations from passionate diners who fervently call out their favorite gyros. The result is this collection of authentic, well-loved gyro stops where locals and visitors overwhelmingly agree boast the gyros that make you want to get your grub on.