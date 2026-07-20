Where You Can Find The Best Gyros In Every State

Whether you're seeking a midday or evening meal, or maybe even as a midnight snack, many would attest that not much rivals a truly glorious gyro. Traditionally, gyros are filled with ingredients like tender, perfectly seasoned and sliced meat, the creamiest, just-this-side-of-tangy tzatziki, crisp veggies, and, if you're lucky, a generous serving of French fries, tucked within a fresh, still-warm pita. But, before we speak of anything else, let's get the proper pronunciation out of the way. Did you happen to know that "gyro" is among the most mispronounced foods? Say it with me now: "yee-ro."

That being settled, let's hop into the subject of Greek cuisine in particular. We've written about moussaka being among the best comfort foods from around the world, and how it's also an excellent starting point for an intro to Greek food. The gyro belongs in that same conversation, delivering quintessential Mediterranean flavors in every bite.

You'll find amazing versions of gyros almost everywhere these days. Some come from age-old family recipes served at eateries that could easily earn the title of the best hole-in-the-wall Greek restaurant every state has to offer. Then there are the more well-known destinations nationally recognized among the best Greek restaurants in the U.S. For this guide, we're highlighting the single best gyro in every state, specifically. Prepare for your next leave-no-crumbs meal, as these gyros are the cream of the crop, from coast to coast.