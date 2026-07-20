Where You Can Find The Best Gyros In Every State

By Andy Beth Miller
Happy adult man smiling while enjoying a gyros with french fries at a casual fast food restaurant Organic Media/Getty Images

Whether you're seeking a midday or evening meal, or maybe even as a midnight snack, many would attest that not much rivals a truly glorious gyro. Traditionally, gyros are filled with ingredients like tender, perfectly seasoned and sliced meat, the creamiest, just-this-side-of-tangy tzatziki, crisp veggies, and, if you're lucky, a generous serving of French fries, tucked within a fresh, still-warm pita. But, before we speak of anything else, let's get the proper pronunciation out of the way. Did you happen to know that "gyro" is among the most mispronounced foods? Say it with me now: "yee-ro."

That being settled, let's hop into the subject of Greek cuisine in particular. We've written about moussaka being among the best comfort foods from around the world, and how it's also an excellent starting point for an intro to Greek food. The gyro belongs in that same conversation, delivering quintessential Mediterranean flavors in every bite.

You'll find amazing versions of gyros almost everywhere these days. Some come from age-old family recipes served at eateries that could easily earn the title of the best hole-in-the-wall Greek restaurant every state has to offer. Then there are the more well-known destinations nationally recognized among the best Greek restaurants in the U.S. For this guide, we're highlighting the single best gyro in every state, specifically. Prepare for your next leave-no-crumbs meal, as these gyros are the cream of the crop, from coast to coast.

Alabama: 5 A's Restaurant

Gyro from 5 A's Restaurant AlabamaEats / YouTube

When Alabama locals talk about great gyros, 5 A's Restaurant often dominates the conversation. The classic lamb-and-beef gyro earns the most attention, though chicken, veggie, tilapia, and even eggplant versions are also on offer. Food reviewers are impressed by the flavor-filled meat carved fresh, while the tzatziki also makes a good impression. Regulars say a taste is worthy of the trip and consider 5 A's among the finest.

5asrestaurant.com

(256) 852-8089

6297 AL-53, Harvest, AL 35749

Alaska: Meraki Grill 

Three gyros from Meraki Hellenic Grill  Meraki Hellenic Grill / Facebook

Family recipes fuel Meraki Grill's gyro magic. Guests can choose from traditional pork or chicken, spicy versions, grilled halloumi, veggie options, or platters, all prepared in-house. Local foodies widely recommend Meraki, pointing to its perfectly seasoned meat stacked from scratch. Visitors describe the experience as indulging in the top gyro they've ever tasted, with the portion sizes also receiving plenty of praise.

merakiak.com

(907) 644-3012

12870 Old Seward Hwy Ste 103, Anchorage, AK 99515

Arizona: King Gyros

Classic gyro with side of French fries from King Gyros JBrosCooking / YouTube

The menu at King Gyros keeps things simple with a classic gyro featuring seasoned meat, tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki, alongside a chicken version topped with feta, both served with fries or a salad. Food reviewers mention watching the meat sliced directly from the still-turning spit, as well as the delicious flavor of the gyro. Even customers who have sampled plenty of competitors keep coming back to this family-run favorite.

kinggyrosaz.com

(602) 863-3737

4243 W. Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Arkansas: Mama's Gyros Grill

Gyro from Mama's Gyros Grill with fries on a wooden platter Mama's Gyros Grill / Facebook

An Arkansas staple since the early 1980s, Mama's Gyros Grill continues the traditions started by its Greek founders, with a menu that offers everything from classic lamb-and-beef gyros to chicken, grilled fish, and even its distinctive Razorback Gyros, topped with barbecue sauce. Reviewers admire the generous portions, and local diners recommend Mama's whenever someone asks where to find the absolute greatest gyro.

facebook.com/p/Mamas-Gyros-Grill

(501) 833-0306

3309 E. Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR 72120

California: Pita GR

Lamb Gyro with side of French fries from Pita GR Jessica H. / Yelp

Pita is among the easiest breads for baking beginners, but if you're looking for tried-and-tested experts in the Golden State, that's where Pita GR comes in. The Street Style mirrors versions found in Greece, filled with the likes of beef and lamb, braised lamb, chicken, or pork belly, alongside tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, and fries in a warm pita. Local diners choose Pita GR as their go-to pick, citing portion sizes and flavorful meat as reasons to visit. 

pitagr.com

Multiple locations

Colorado: Chef Zorba's

Deluxe Gyro with lettuce, feta, and cucumbers and a side of French fries on a white plate from Chef Zorba's chefzorbas / Instagram

Chef Zorba's gyro is an all-star on the menu. Thinly shaved lamb and beef are sliced fresh from the spit, then tucked into a pita with tzatziki, tomatoes, and onions. Customers can also upgrade to the deluxe version, adding lettuce, cucumbers, and feta, or try Chef Zorba's unique Gyro Melt, featuring American cheese and grilled rye. Diners regularly recommend Zorba's, lauding the fluffy bread stuffed with an abundance of flavor-filled meat.

chefzorbas.com

(303) 321-0091

2626 E. 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206

Connecticut: YiaYia's Greek Kitchen

Gyro with side of French fries from YiaYia's Greek Kitchen on a white plate YiaYia's Greek Kitchen / Facebook

YiaYia's Greek Kitchen serves authentic Greek fare that includes roasted lamb or chicken gyro, each wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, tzatziki, and fries (you can also order either as a platter). Local media has recognized the eatery among Connecticut's greatest gyros, while Yelp ranked the restaurant among America's top eateries, period, in 2023. Guests particularly praise the killer tzatziki and pita.

yiayias.net

(860) 618-3076

1057 E. Main St, Torrington, CT 06790

Delaware: Halal Gyro Kabob House

Lamb Gyro with side of French fries on a white platter from Halal Gyro Kabob House halalgyrokabobhouse / Instagram

When Delaware locals are asked about winning gyros, Halal Gyro Kabob House is a top recommendation. Selections include lamb, beef, chicken, and fish gyros, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and special white creamy sauce. The lamb gyro is proudly promoted as the house favorite, and customers agree. One diner even credited it with conquering a pregnancy craving (no small feat), while others lauded the lamb and chicken versions.

halalgyrokabobhouse.com

(302) 286-7831

240 E. Delaware Ave, Newark, DE 19711

Florida: My Cousin Nick

Lamb Gyro from My Cousin Nick mycousinnick_greek / Instagram

My Cousin Nick is a top stop for gyros in Florida, especially the lamb version. Pork and chicken are also available, each paired with tomatoes, onions, fries, and either tzatziki or honey Dijon inside a pita. Experts mention ample fillings and fabulous combinations of flavors and textures. Social media is equally enthusiastic, even suggesting the gyros here rank as Miami's most mouthwatering.

mycousinnick.com

(786) 778-2381

2207 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Georgia: Gyros To Go

Three Gyros from Gyros to Go Gyros to Go / Facebook

Gyros To Go keeps customers smiling with its classic wrap featuring a warm pita, tomatoes, onions, and a house special sauce. Diners can also enjoy the same flavors as a platter or salad. Locals who've been visiting for years attest that the quality never slips, while social media reviewers have shared glowing sentiments.

gyrostogoconyers.com

(770) 285-4520

1191 Irwin Bridge Rd NW, Conyers, GA 30012

Hawaii: The Dizzy Pita

Mahi Gyro from The Dizzy Pita the_dizzy_pita / Instagram

Created by Food Network personality Philip "Ippy" Aiona, The Dizzy Pita puts its own spin on the gyro, while still honoring the classics. Traditional beef and lamb share the menu with chicken shawarma, falafel, and a crunchy panko mahi mahi, all of which are topped with veggies and house accompaniments. Diners are wowed by the enormous portions, great flavors (especially the sauces), and freshness, and insist they meet the hype.

instagram.com/the_dizzy_pita

(808) 731-4900

64-1067 Mamalahoa Hwy, Waimea, HI 96743

Idaho: Sofia's Greek Bistro

Gyro on a white plate with a side of Greek salad from Sofia's Greek Bistro Sofia's Greek Bistro / Facebook

Sofia's Greek Bistro's gyro selections leave customers full and satisfied. The aptly named B.F.G. (Big Fat Gyro) combines beef and lamb in a pita, plus lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fries, and the customer's choice of tzatziki, spicy sauce, or hummus. There's also a gyro plate, gyro bowl, and kid-friendly gyro options. Diners applaud the flavorful meat, excellent value, and authentic fare, insisting these are easily the best gyros around.

sofiasgreekbistro.com

(208) 853-0844

6748 N. Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714

Illinois: It's Greek 2 U

Gyro from It's Greek 2 U It's Greek 2 U Grill / Facebook

Authenticity is what earns It's Greek 2 U acclaim. Instead of run-of-the-mill gyro, the eatery prepares Greek-style pork belly and herby chicken yeeros in-house, tucked in a pita with tomatoes, onions, and fresh-made tzatziki. Diners can also add fries inside the pita. Chicagoans rank this their top choice, praising the house-made approach and declaring these the nearest in comparison to gyros enjoyed in Greece.

itsgreek2ugrill.com

(872) 806-2293

5449 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Indiana: King Gyros

Gyro Plate takeaway from King Gyros Harriet Fanzo / Facebook

King Gyros has become a buzzy topic across Indiana, with locals recommending it whenever the best gyros are mentioned. That strong word-of-mouth reputation (the fresh-off-the-spit meat really makes an impression) has helped make King Gyros a no-brainer destination for anyone seeking a satisfying gyro.

instagram.com/king.gyros.valpo

(219) 464-2010

1610 Lincolnway, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Iowa: Zolly's Grill

Gyro from Zolly's Grill Zolly's Grill / Facebook

Zolly's Grill satiates gyro cravings with its creative spin on the familiar Mediterranean comfort food. Alongside its Gyro Philly, the restaurant serves a cheeseburger take on the dish, blending two favorites into one mouthwatering meal. Locals recommend them, while the local press has also highlighted its inventive menu.

zollysgrill.com

(319) 333-1697

201 S. Clinton St Ste 166, Iowa City, IA 52240

Kansas: Mr Gyros Greek Food & Pastry

Gyro Melt from Mr Gyros Greek Food & Pastry mrgyrosgreekkc / Instagram

Mr Gyros has four Kansas branches serving up family recipes inspired by Greek ancestry, including gyros. The classic gyro features seasoned meat in a pita with onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki, while its melt swaps veggies for melted American and Swiss cheese. Customers sing the praises of the delicious meat and stellar tzatziki, with local residents readily recommending Mr Gyros for anyone craving Greek food.

mrgyroskc.com

Multiple locations

Kentucky: Greek to Me

Two Gyros from Greek to Me Greek to Me / Facebook

Kentucky gyro fans have no shortage of options at Greek to Me. Its classic gyro packs more than a ⅓-pound of seasoned beef and lamb with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki, while the Thessalonian follows more traditional Greek style, adding fries, ketchup, mustard, and tzatziki inside the pita. Adventurous diners can order the Philly or Southwestern versions (the list goes on). Local publications spotlight the gyros, and regulars agree, also appreciating its occasional specials and sales.

greektome.net

(859)-727-3000

3415 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018

Louisiana: Acropolis Cuisine

Gyro Platter from Acropolis Cuisine agl002 / Tripadvisor

In Louisiana, Acropolis Cuisine earns the nod with its gyro platter. This delicious plateful brings together expertly seasoned and slow-roasted lamb and Prime beef (made over a vertical spit, then shaved fresh to order), served alongside a warm pita and serving of tzatziki. It's been recognized as one of America's top Greek restaurants, and food writers and diners are also pleased, lauding the gyro platter for delivering authentically delicious bites.

acropoliscuisine.com

(504) 888-9046

3841 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002

Maine: Magissa

Gyro being held by a hand from Magissa magissaportland / Instagram

Magissa delivers Maine's gyro scene with a menu offering a little something for everyone. Guests can choose lamb, chicken, or even a tofu gyro (a rare find for gyros), each tucked into a pita alongside basil aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, feta, and tzatziki. Locals recommend Magissa as their top gyro spot, while even Greek diners have praised the lamb in particular.

magissaportland.com

(207) 956-2902

91 Anderson St, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: Estiatorio Plaka

Gyro from Estiatorio Plaka Estiatorio Plaka / Facebook

Estiatorio Plaka presents gyros assembled with fresh-sliced meat cut straight from the spit, grilled to order, and hand-wrapped. Its homemade gyro includes tomato, onion, fries, and tzatziki, while the platter swaps in pork gyro alongside pita, fries, and extra tzatziki. Reddit users recommend skipping competitors in favor of Plaka, and diners are especially smitten with the pork gyro. Word to the wise? Save room for dessert from its onsite bakery.

estiatorioplaka.com

(443) 833-0330

4718 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224

Massachusetts: Greek Gyro

Hot gyro, stuffed with fries, from Greek Gyro The Greek Gyro﻿ / Facebook

Searching for an authentic Greek gyro in Massachusetts? Locals point you to The Greek Gyro, serving spit-roasted pork, chicken, and beef-and-lamb gyros wrapped in warm pitas with fresh toppings and yummy Mediterranean flavors. Reddit users call it the best gyro in Boston, praising the pork gyro as the nearest thing they've found to actually dining in Greece. Diners also appreciate the enormous portions, meat sliced fresh from the spit, value, and friendly staff.

thegreekgyro.com

(857) 991-1000

88 Peterborough St, Boston, MA 02215

Michigan: Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee

Hand holding The Souvlaki Gyro from Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee Mitsos Greek Food and Coffee / Facebook

Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee gyros arrive tucked inside homemade pitas with tzatziki, onions, tomatoes, and fries. Choices abound, including but not limited to Greek-style pork, Greek-American lamb and beef, chicken, Hercules (loaded with every fire-roasted meat), and even a vegetarian gyro. Food influencers have deemed Mitsos the best gyro in the city, and recognition among Detroit's top gyro finalists only adds to its impressiveness.

mitsosgreek.com

(313) 338-3981

2614 Riopelle St, Unit 4, Detroit, MI 48207

Minnesota: Gyropolis

Athenian Gyro from Gyropolis Gyropolis / Facebook

The gyro variety at Gyropolis aims to impress. Beef-and-lamb fans have the Gyropolis gyro or the Athenian, featuring seasoned fries, mustard, parsley, paprika, onions, tomatoes, and tzatziki. Then there are spicy chicken gyros and a Chicken Philly, plus pork gyros and gyro salads. Locals rank Gyropolis among Minnesota's best, while food writers have placed it among the area's star bites. TikTok videos showing gyros assembled fresh before customers' eyes only bring more buzz.

gyropolis.com

(952) 746-2091

2325 W. 90th St, Bloomington, MN 55431

Mississippi: Acropolis Greek Restaurant

Original Chicago Greektown Gyro with side of French fries from Acropolis Greek Restaurant Acropolis Greek Restaurant / Facebook

The Gyros Plate at Acropolis Greek Restaurant is the primo pick for Mississippi, showcasing beef-and-lamb gyro meat roasted on a vertical rotisserie alongside Greek salad, Greek potatoes, green beans, warm pita, and plenty of tzatziki for dipping. Local food writers credit Acropolis with finally introducing authentic Greek cuisine to this neck of the woods, and national coverage highlights the restaurant, founded by a native Greek, as essentially transporting diners overseas.

acropolisbiloxi.com

(228) 207-8787

871 Howard Ave Ste A, Biloxi, MS, 39530

Missouri: The Gyro Company

Gyro with side of French fries from The Gyro Company The Gyro Company South City / Facebook

The Gyro Company offers something for every gyro lover. Traditionalists can stick with the Classic, while the Supreme adds feta cheese, and adventurous diners can order an A-1 Steak Gyro with peppers, mushrooms, provolone, and steak sauce. Chicken, falafel, and veggie versions, and more, are also on the menu. Locals recommend these as the best gyros in St. Louis, while Instagram comment sections are filled with enthusiastic Gyro Company suggestions whenever people ask where to find top gyros.

gyrostl.com

Multiple locations

Montana: The Greek Pastry Shop - #1 GYROS

Gyro from The Greek Pastry Shop - #1 GYROS gcleff11 / Tripadvisor

The Greek Pastry Shop delights customers with classics like the bestselling Gyro with Feta, featuring a toasted pita with gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki, feta, and cayenne. Also on offer are Regular and Veggie Gyro versions (adding extra meat is an option, too). National publications and food experts have ranked the restaurant as an essential, and deemed it among America's top Greek eateries, while customers gladly drive for hours to satisfy a craving.

greekpastry.top

Multiple locations

Nebraska: John's Grecian Deli

Hand holding a Gryro from John's Grecian Deli Restaurant Hoppen / Facebook

Guests at John's Grecian Deli can order a traditional gyro, chicken gyro, or the Gyro Supreme, showcasing grilled onions, mushrooms, and green peppers. Watching staff shave meat directly from the vertical rotisserie before assembling each sandwich has become part of the cherished customer experience, and food writers consider the gyros among Omaha's greatest. Customers appreciate affordable prices, moist meat, flavorful char, and tasty tzatziki especially.

facebook.com/p/Johns-Grecian-Delight

(402) 731-8022

1001 Fort Crook Rd N #110, Bellevue, NE 68005

Nevada: Yanni's Greek Grill

Gloved hand holding Gyro from Yanni's Greek Grill Yanni's Greek Grill / Facebook

Yanni's Greek Grill hits a home run with its classic Gyro Pita, combining lamb and beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki inside a warm pita. Food writers claim these gyros are worth trekking many miles just to score a single taste, lauding the moist meat and sauce with perfect tang. Locals recommend Yanni's for its authenticity, noting the family-owned joint delivers the true thing.

yannisgreekgrill.com

(702) 754-4898

9620 S. Las Vegas Blvd Ste E7, Las Vegas, NV 89123

New Hampshire: Karv Greek Kouzina

The Titan Gyro from Karv Greek Kouzina @phantomgourmet / YouTube

Karv Greek Kouzina offers an impressive array of gyros ranging from traditional pork, chicken, and beef-and-lamb to specialties, like the Titan, stuffed with every available meat plus fries, tzatziki, tomatoes, onions, and Karv sauce. Diners can even build their own custom gyro. Food reviewers point to the Titan as possibly the best gyro in New England, applauding the authentic addition of fries tucked inside the pita in particular.

karvgreek.com

(603) 377-5278

1 Delahunty Dr Unit 1, Windham, NH 03087

New Jersey: Efi´s Gyro

Gyro from Efi´s Gyro Efi's Gyro﻿ / Facebook

Whether you're craving pork, chicken, beef and lamb, falafel, souvlaki, or even a plant-based option, Efi's Gyro offers one of New Jersey's most impressive gyro selections. Signature sandwiches feature house-made pita, veggies, Greek fries, and sauces that mimic authentic Athenian fare. Food writers have praised Efi's, listing it as the gyro they choose when craving genuine Greek fast food. Reddit users enthusiastically agree, applauding the meats roasted on traditional spits especially.

efisgyro.com

Multiple locations

New Mexico: Gyros Mediterranean

Gyros Tray with Tray of Greek Salad from Gyros Mediterranean Gyros Mediterranean / Facebook

Customers get twice as much flavor (and protein) when ordering the Gyros Pita at Gyros Mediterranean (showcasing beef and lamb in a pita with tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and tzatziki), with the option to double the meat. New Mexico foodies praise the juicy, expertly spiced meat, and flavor-filled tzatziki. They even call the oversized sandwich a masterpiece demanding both paws to manage. Local food groups even attest it's tops for authentic gyros.

gyrosabq.com

(505) 255-4401

106 Cornell Dr SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106

New York: BZ Grill

Multiple gyros stacked in a pile from BZ Grill bzgrill_restaurant / Instagram

BZ Grill, located in Astoria, serves Pork and Chicken Gyros (even platters too), but critics and locals alike insist the crisped-to-perfection pork is what truly sets this eatery apart from the rest. The Infatuation deems it one of the finest, while TikTok creators love showing the pork shaved fresh from the spit, even shouting enthusiastic expletives to portray how popping the taste is. Even Reddit users proclaim it the top gyro in the nation.

bzgrillnyc.com

(718) 932-7858

2702 Astoria Blvd, Astoria, NY 11102

North Carolina: Mediterranean Deli, Bakery and Catering

Gyro Fatayer from Mediterranean Deli, Bakery and Catering on a white plate Mediterranean Deli, Bakery and Catering / Facebook

Mediterranean Deli, Bakery & Catering offers much more than your general gyro stop. Alongside classic lamb-and-beef, chicken, and veggie gyros, the multi-faceted deli, bakery, and catering company also whips up unique Gyro Fatayers. Locals point to Mediterranean Deli as the area's best gyro creators, while social media reviewers award the classic gyro glowing scores and urge everyone to give it a try. Even Reddit discussions about authentic Greek food in North Carolina send diners here.

mediterraneandeli.com

Multiple locations

North Dakota: Cafe Aladdin

Gyro with hummus serving from Cafe Aladdin Sara Winter / Facebook

Locals recommend Cafe Aladdin as "the" gyro destination. The menu includes a classic beef-and-lamb gyro made on a traditional rotisserie, a chicken gyro with cooked onions, a Meat Lovers Gyro chock-full of lamb, beef, and chicken, plus a vegetarian version, too. Every sandwich comes wrapped in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, and tzatziki, and diners compliment ample portions and great tasting meat, calling Cafe Aladdin's the greatest gyros around.

cafealaddinfargomoorhead.com

(701) 232-4200

1609 32nd Ave, South Fargo, ND 58103

Ohio: Greek Village Grille

Three Gyros on a plate from Greek Village Grille Greek Village Grille / Facebook

Guests at Greek Village Grille can order traditional Greek pork gyros, American-style lamb-and-beef gyros, or chicken gyros served either "Regular Style" with tomatoes, onions, and tzatziki or "Dirty Style" with onions, mustard, and fries tucked inside. There's also the legendary eight-pound, Mount Olympus Gyro Challenge, a truly insane eating contest. Thankfully, the regular-sized gyros are just as impressive, at least according to patrons, including actual Greeks.

greekvillagegrille.com

(216) 228-4976

14019 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Oklahoma: The Greek House

Gyro from The Greek House Scott Y. / Yelp

The Greek House keeps things straightforward, presenting a beef-and-lamb gyro with veggies and tzatziki, plus a chicken gyro (both available as platters, too). Customers applaud generous portions, saying a single gyro can feed a pair of people, while longtime diners mention they've been returning for ages, never finding better. Reddit discussions are filled with passionate recommendations, attesting even a long trek is worth a taste of these Greek delicacies.

greekhouse.zoyaf.com

(405) 364-6300

768 S. Jenkins Ave, Norman, OK 73069

Oregon: Gyro House Mediterranean Grill

Gyro from Gyro House Mediterranean Grill on a white platter with a side of tzatziki sauce Gyro House Mediterranean Grill / Facebook

From several locations across Oregon, Gyro House Mediterranean Grill treats diners to classic lamb, chicken, falafel, or even half-and-half combination gyros, while kebab-style gyro options provide something a little different. Patrons describe Gyro House as almost an addiction, praising the massive gyros and how they've remained outstanding since the beginning. Yelp reviewers echo that enthusiasm, describing expertly seasoned lamb and reliably delicious fare, day after day.

thegyrohouse.com

Multiple locations

Pennsylvania: Yianni's Gyros

Gyro wrapped in blue and white checkered wrapper from Yianni's Gyros on a white platter Yanni's Greek Grill / Facebook

No matter if you prefer traditional lamb and beef, chicken, falafel, or the hefty Hercules loaded with French fries inside the pita, Yianni's Gyros offers Pennsylvania plenty of choices. With multiple locations, the restaurant has even earned recognition by "America's Best Restaurants." Community groups recommend Yianni's whenever the chat turns to the best gyros, while video reviewers have also highlighted it as a delightful surprise to find authentic, filling gyros so good they have to tell others.

yiannisgyros.com

Multiple locations

Rhode Island: Pita Plus Mediterranean Grill

Hand holding a Gyro from Pita Plus Mediterranean Grill Jay Messier / Facebook

Freshness is key at Pita Plus Mediterranean Grill, where customers actually watch the beef and lamb shaved straight from the spit before it's tucked into a still-warm pita alongside lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki, and a signature spiced sauce. Chicken, falafel, and even gluten-free versions are also available. Social media is filled with mouthwatering posts of freshly carved gyro meat, while food groups label the gyros Rhode Island's best.

pitapluswarwick

(401) 416-2681

250 Cowesett Ave, West Warwick, RI 02893

South Carolina: Kouzina

Gyro from Kouzina on a white plate Phil Screamer / Facebook

Owned by siblings who grew up in Greece, authenticity at Kouzina begins with family. The eatery specializes in traditional Greek-style pork gyros created on a vertical rotisserie, topped with house tzatziki prepared with real Greek yogurt. Fries are tucked right inside the pita (as they should be in Greece, many will attest), while chicken gyros offer another excellent option. Local foodies point to Kouzina as the go-to for tried-and-true, tasty gyros.

eatkouzina.com

(864) 626-3111

1325 Miller Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

South Dakota: Gyro Time Restaurant

Gyro Platter from Gyro Time Restaurant with tabbouli and hummus in a styrofoam to-go container Stacy Gabrielsen / Facebook

Nestled inside local Dar El Salam Market, Gyro Time Restaurant has locals insisting it's the top stop for legit gyros. You can certainly order a classic gyro, but regulars often steer first-timers toward the Gyro Platter, which literally brings to the plate the same rotisserie meat with all the expected accoutrements. Community food groups deem Gyro Time a hidden treasure, some even saying it far surpasses any competition.

(605) 408-4268

1022 N. Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Tennessee: Sam's Kabab Gyro

Gyro with side of French fries Sam's Kabab Gyro Sam's Kabab Gyro / Facebook

The Gyro Sandwich is the signature order at Sam's Kabab Gyro, featuring beef and lamb having circled the rotisserie spit some time before being placed into a pita alongside lettuce, tomato, onion, and house dressing. Food writers spotlight Sam's as one of Music City's fabulous tucked-away finds, and Nashville diners concur, with online discussions about the best gyros filled with enthusiastic Sam's endorsements.

samskababgyrotn.com

(615) 662-3114

7114 Hwy 70 S #110, Nashville, TN 37221

Texas: Santorini Cafe

Gyro from Santorini Cafe with a Greek salad, on a blue paper plate Santorini Cafe - Austin TX / Facebook

Family-owned Santorini Cafe brings the Greece to Austin via a Lamb Gyro that's definitely the menu highlight (there is a veggie option, too). Showcasing seasoned lamb inside a pita with house tzatziki, the lamb gyro keeps customers returning. Local dining guides rank Santorini among Austin's best, highlighting classic recipes and the gyro plate featuring that fabulous lamb. Customers deem these the best gyros (and pita) they've enjoyed, too.

santorinicafe-atx.com

(512) 833-6000

11800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78753

Utah: Greek Souvlaki

Chicken Gyro from Greek Souvlaki on a bed of rice on a black plate Greek Souvlaki / Facebook

It's hard to go wrong with the Classic Gyro from Greek Souvlaki, featuring lamb and beef prepared on a vertical rotisserie, placed within a pita with onion, tomato, and customer's choice of tzatziki or a secret red sauce. There's also a Philly Gyro or Veggie Gyro. Local publications have named Greek Souvlaki one of Utah's greatest finds for gyros and plates, and customers agree, saying it's still their go-to gyro, even after plenty of competitor tasting.

greeksouvlaki.com

Multiple locations

Vermont: Papa Nick's

Chicken Gyro and French fries from Papa Nick's Papa Nick's Restaurant / Facebook

One of Vermont's favorite stops for Greek comfort food, Papa Nick's lures diners with its Gyro Platter above all else. The platter pairs gyro meat with Greek salad, Greek fries, pita bread, and tzatziki, while classic pita gyros are also available with either traditional gyro meat or grilled chicken tucked inside. Local publications have recognized Papa Nick's among the state's best Greek eateries, and Green Mountain State locals say the same.

papanicksvt.com

(802) 482-6050

10997 Route 116, Hinesburg, VT 05461

Virginia: Plaka Grill 

Chicken Souvlaki Gyro Wrap from Plaka Grill on a white platter Plaka Grill / Facebook

Plaka Grill presents its Plaka Gyro to much applause. The gyro features Greek-style pork shaved right into a pita from a vertical rotisserie, paired with tomato, onion, tzatziki made in-house, and fries tucked right inside the sandwich, too. Those who prefer the classic American version can order the Chicago Gyro made with lamb and beef. Experts and locals have pointed out Plaka Grill as one of the area's essential restaurants, recommending ordering "Plaka-style" for the unmatched fries-inside-pita experience.

plakagrill.com

Multiple locations

Washington: Gyro Real Kabob

Two Gyro Wraps with French Fries from Gyro Real Kabob gyrorealkabob / Instagram

Gyro Real Kabob's Traditional Gyro Wrap, showcasing lamb, beef, and veggies in a pita, is a favorite, alongside Chicken Gyros and combination wraps for anyone wanting the best of both worlds. Local news outlets have highlighted the gyros, and additional coverage points to it as offering one of the closest to truly authentic Greek cuisine the area offers. Social media videos showcasing meat sliced right from the spit elevate the hype.

gyrorealkabob.com

(253) 537-0766

11814 Pacific Ave S, Parkland, WA 98444

West Virginia: Sokolata

Gyro from Sokolata with fries on a white plate Sokolata / Facebook

The Famous Gyro at Sokolata earns its title. This abundantly filled pita pairs beef and lamb with tomato, onion, lettuce, and tzatziki for a gyro that's become one of West Virginia's most recommended. Local foodie groups are packed with high praise, including customers who willingly trek hours just to order it. Others insist newcomers should start with the Famous Gyro before exploring the other offerings, because it's that impressive.

sokolatawv.com

(681) 377-3171

4600 MacCorkle Ave SW, South Charleston WV 25309

Wisconsin: Parthenon Gyros

Hand holding a gyro from Parthenon Gyros Parthenon Gyros / Facebook

When Wisconsinites (food writers included) start debating the state's best gyro, the name Parthenon Gyros makes its presence known. Its World Famous Classic Gyro showcases lamb and beef, prepped via vertical rotisserie, paired with onion, parsley, tomato, and tzatziki that are scratch-made with the restaurant's own Greek yogurt. Upgrades are offered for hungry diners, including the Mega Gyro, the Spicy Gyro with giardiniera peppers, or the Freaky Greek with extra grilled chicken skewers.

parthenongyros.com

(608) 251-6311

316 State St, Madison, WI 53703

Wyoming: Sweet Zoey Mediterranean Restaurant

Gyro from Sweet Zoey Mediterranean Restaurant wrapped and placed on a plate sweetzoeyshop / Instagram

Sweet Zoey Mediterranean Restaurant's Classic Gyro Sandwich is the stellar option for Wyoming, featuring beef and lamb enveloped in naan, then filled with vegetables, tzatziki, and hummus. Local food writers are impressed, describing not only epic taste, but also ample portions (one reviewer admitted they couldn't even finish it), and tzatziki that sings. Social media videos showcasing the gyro also draw attention from diners eager to try it.

SWEETZOEY.COM

(307) 333-4307

632 CY Ave, Casper, WY 82601

Methodology

A young woman enjoys eating gyros in a cafe garden Vilin Visuals/Getty Images

On our hunt for the best gyro in every state, we looked for places that earned the highest praise (consistently) from experts, of course, but also from the people who matter most, which are the customers who keep coming back! We dug through near countless Reddit discussions, Facebook foodie groups, TikTok and Instagram posts, plus Google reviews, and even firsthand recommendations from passionate diners who fervently call out their favorite gyros. The result is this collection of authentic, well-loved gyro stops where locals and visitors overwhelmingly agree boast the gyros that make you want to get your grub on.

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