One Simple Request At Dairy Queen Gets You This '50s-Inspired Ice Cream (Groovy And Gooey)
As quick-serve restaurants forge ahead with innovative additions to their menus, some of the old-school fan-favorites fall to the wayside. Dairy Queen, in particular, is no stranger to discontinued treats that deserve a revival. One retro dessert that's been spotted on a vintage menu from the 1950s is a humble sundae called the Jack and Jill, and folks can still get one today by requesting an addition to a staple DQ item.
The straightforward treat featured Dairy Queen's soft serve with hot fudge on one side and marshmallow topping on the other. Although the Jack and Jill has not been on the menu for some time, it's still technically available. All you have to do to experience this bygone dessert is order a hot fudge sundae and ask for marshmallow topping as an add-on. Including marshmallow topping on a hot fudge sundae can also be done when ordering from Dairy Queen online by clicking the "Customize Ingredients" option and choosing "Add Marshmallow" from the drop-down menu.
In the '50s, the Jack and Jill sundae was priced at $0.25 for a small, $0.35 for a medium, and $0.50 for a large. Jump forward to the present day, and the marshmallow topping supplement alone costs somewhere around $0.60 to $0.99, depending on region. But according to fans of the nostalgic Dairy Queen treat, that's money well spent.
Old-school fans and newbies adore this retro DQ sundae
On a TikTok video showcasing Dairy Queen's Jack and Jill sundae treat, one person mentioned that it was their grandpa's go-to order when they would visit the chain, and another said, "Yup ... made this 30 years ago at our local DQ." One Dairy Queen customer was already clued into the menu hack that gets you the nostalgic dessert today, saying, "I ordered it like two days ago and they made it for me!" Others who seemed to be unaware of the Jack and Jill sundae before seeing the video were impressed enough to say they wanted to try it.
The $5 price (more or less) the size-small custom sundae commands is a far cry from what it used to cost, but that's just the price of admission to enjoy a classic '50s-inspired Dairy Queen treat. However, some people indicated that marshmallow topping wasn't available at their local DQs, so there's a chance this won't be an option everywhere. If that's the case in your neck of the woods, it's easy enough to recreate it at home by making a sundae with homemade marshmallow fluff and hot fudge (or chocolate syrup, which some people say is the correct topping for the dessert) if you need to scratch that retro Jack and Jill itch.