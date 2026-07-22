One Simple Request At Dairy Queen Gets You This '50s-Inspired Ice Cream (Groovy And Gooey)

As quick-serve restaurants forge ahead with innovative additions to their menus, some of the old-school fan-favorites fall to the wayside. Dairy Queen, in particular, is no stranger to discontinued treats that deserve a revival. One retro dessert that's been spotted on a vintage menu from the 1950s is a humble sundae called the Jack and Jill, and folks can still get one today by requesting an addition to a staple DQ item.

The straightforward treat featured Dairy Queen's soft serve with hot fudge on one side and marshmallow topping on the other. Although the Jack and Jill has not been on the menu for some time, it's still technically available. All you have to do to experience this bygone dessert is order a hot fudge sundae and ask for marshmallow topping as an add-on. Including marshmallow topping on a hot fudge sundae can also be done when ordering from Dairy Queen online by clicking the "Customize Ingredients" option and choosing "Add Marshmallow" from the drop-down menu.

In the '50s, the Jack and Jill sundae was priced at $0.25 for a small, $0.35 for a medium, and $0.50 for a large. Jump forward to the present day, and the marshmallow topping supplement alone costs somewhere around $0.60 to $0.99, depending on region. But according to fans of the nostalgic Dairy Queen treat, that's money well spent.