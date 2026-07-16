Not Popeyes, Not KFC: This Chain Biscuit Was Named The Best Fast Food Side In The US
Sometimes a fast food restaurant's side dishes are just as (if not more) appealing than its entrees, like McDonald's perfectly cut fries and Popeyes' Homestyle Mac and Cheese. KFC's best side dish may be its flaky biscuits, but that doesn't mean it makes the best rendition of that side across all fast food chains in the country. That distinction has been awarded to Church's Texas Chicken by USA TODAY readers, who gave the chain's Honey-Butter Biscuits top marks in USA TODAY's 10BEST fast food poll.
Church's sells millions of its cherished Honey-Butter Biscuits each year, and it's easy to see why. The soft, flaky side dish is dripping with home-cooked allure because it's made from scratch daily. Once they're drizzled with the chain's iconic honey butter, they become a sweet, fluffy delicacy that customers all over the country adore. Some people are so enamored with the biscuits that they try to recreate the side dish at home, as demonstrated by the dozens of copycat recipes online.
Church's Texas Chicken quickly recognized the honor of folks voting its Honey-Butter Biscuits as the best. It issued a brief statement thanking customers and giving all the credit for the win to the team members who make the tasty biscuits day in and day out. Church's also sprang into action with a special promotion to celebrate its achievement to show its appreciation to its dedicated customers.
Church's Texas Chicken is giving back to fans
Needless to say, Church's Texas Chicken was thrilled to have its Honey-Butter Biscuit named the best fast food side dish in the United States, and the chain has decided to express its gratitude most appropriately. To thank all the loyal fans who helped Church's secure the top spot in the country, the company is giving away free biscuits. Customers who place an order on the chain's app or website for $20 or more can claim three biscuits free of charge by entering the code BESTBISCUIT at checkout. Folks who are signed up for Church's rewards program will see the promotion preloaded into their Bonus Offers.
The free biscuits are the perfect side dish to pair with the company's signature fried chicken, which also received a tip of the hat from USA TODAY readers. In the USA TODAY 10BEST fast food restaurants for fried chicken category, Church's ranked at number two, nudged out of receiving top honors by fans of Jollibee. However, folks who want to take advantage of Church's biscuit giveaway need to act fast. The giveaway is only happening at participating locations between July 15 and 23, so celebrate with the chain now before the offer expires or you'll be left making two-ingredient biscuits at home to satisfy your biscuit craving.