Not Popeyes, Not KFC: This Chain Biscuit Was Named The Best Fast Food Side In The US

Sometimes a fast food restaurant's side dishes are just as (if not more) appealing than its entrees, like McDonald's perfectly cut fries and Popeyes' Homestyle Mac and Cheese. KFC's best side dish may be its flaky biscuits, but that doesn't mean it makes the best rendition of that side across all fast food chains in the country. That distinction has been awarded to Church's Texas Chicken by USA TODAY readers, who gave the chain's Honey-Butter Biscuits top marks in USA TODAY's 10BEST fast food poll.

Church's sells millions of its cherished Honey-Butter Biscuits each year, and it's easy to see why. The soft, flaky side dish is dripping with home-cooked allure because it's made from scratch daily. Once they're drizzled with the chain's iconic honey butter, they become a sweet, fluffy delicacy that customers all over the country adore. Some people are so enamored with the biscuits that they try to recreate the side dish at home, as demonstrated by the dozens of copycat recipes online.

Church's Texas Chicken quickly recognized the honor of folks voting its Honey-Butter Biscuits as the best. It issued a brief statement thanking customers and giving all the credit for the win to the team members who make the tasty biscuits day in and day out. Church's also sprang into action with a special promotion to celebrate its achievement to show its appreciation to its dedicated customers.