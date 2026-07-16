This Sam's Club Mystery Dessert Has Adventurous Shoppers Running To The Bakery
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The Sam's Club bakery is no stranger to viral treats (for example, the store's new fall dessert has customers booking it to the bakery in July), but one of the chain's latest offerings is truly a recipe for internet fame. Sam's Club's Member's Mark mystery cake pops offer a sweet surprise for shoppers — the assortment of 14 fresh-baked treats comes in a variety of mystery flavors for $17.74. The spherical desserts are all coated in a crunchy layer of olive green frosting, but once customers bite in, they'll discover one of three "tantalizing flavors that will surprise your taste buds" (according to Sam's Club's website), though some of which are much more appealing than others.
These surprise cake pops are kind of like a sugary game of Russian roulette, with much lower stakes. The possibilities include two relatively innocent flavors, pineapple and blue raspberry, and one clearly controversial variety, dill pickle (hey, pickles and dessert can be a combo to go wild for). However, no matter which flavor you get, you're almost guaranteed to have at least a little bit of fun.
What do Sam's Club's Mystery Cake Pops actually taste like?
As anyone who has enjoyed Jelly Belly's BeanBoozled collection can attest, the attraction of mysteriously flavored food items usually isn't the amazing taste, and unsurprisingly, Sam's Club's mystery cake pops has mixed reviews. An Instagram user posted a cute video of their family sampling the mystery cake pops and noted that the pineapple and blue raspberry flavors were a hit, while the dill pickle variety actually wasn't so bad. They wrote, "To be honest, I'm not a pickle lover, and I didn't think it was THAT BAD, but we definitely threw it out after everybody tried. If you are a dill pickle lover ... you may actually enjoy that one!"
However, several shoppers noted that the cake pops are covered in a sour sugar coating, which some might find off-putting (of course, if you get the dill pickle flavor, that's the least of your concerns). "Not what we were hoping for at all and no warning on the sour taste," said one Sam's Club shopper.
Somewhat ironically, these mysterious cake pops are perfect for adventurous shoppers who also like to know what's in their food, if not what it will taste like, because the pops are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Whether you're looking for a fun kids' party treat or simply a sweet way to spend a rainy day, these Sam's Club mystery cake pops are worth a bakery run.