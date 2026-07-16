This Sam's Club Mystery Dessert Has Adventurous Shoppers Running To The Bakery

As anyone who has enjoyed Jelly Belly's BeanBoozled collection can attest, the attraction of mysteriously flavored food items usually isn't the amazing taste, and unsurprisingly, Sam's Club's mystery cake pops has mixed reviews. An Instagram user posted a cute video of their family sampling the mystery cake pops and noted that the pineapple and blue raspberry flavors were a hit, while the dill pickle variety actually wasn't so bad. They wrote, "To be honest, I'm not a pickle lover, and I didn't think it was THAT BAD, but we definitely threw it out after everybody tried. If you are a dill pickle lover ... you may actually enjoy that one!"

However, several shoppers noted that the cake pops are covered in a sour sugar coating, which some might find off-putting (of course, if you get the dill pickle flavor, that's the least of your concerns). "Not what we were hoping for at all and no warning on the sour taste," said one Sam's Club shopper.

Somewhat ironically, these mysterious cake pops are perfect for adventurous shoppers who also like to know what's in their food, if not what it will taste like, because the pops are made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Whether you're looking for a fun kids' party treat or simply a sweet way to spend a rainy day, these Sam's Club mystery cake pops are worth a bakery run.