This Summer-Inspired Oreo Dupe Has Customers Running To Aldi: 'I Have One Sleeve Left'
Aldi has brought back a seasonal favorite for the summer of 2026 and customers are overjoyed. It's a dessert that combines two afternoon treats into one since it's an Oreo dupe that is flavored like a key lime pie. Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies look just like an Oreo except for the branding and the color. Benton's key lime cookies are made with two vanilla wafers and a bright green, slightly tart filling. Customers say the wafers have a hint of a graham cracker taste and the filling is richer than an Oreo. "Great dunkers with good milk absorption. They don't fall apart post dunk, either," writes one Redditor.
Many compared the key lime sandwich cookies to Benton's lemon version, with glowing reviews for both. Some customers say the key lime cookies are a little sweeter but with none of the aftertaste you get with some sandwich cookies. "We just opened a package up today for an after lunch treat," writes a Facebook reviewer. "I thought the lemon cookies were great but think the lime is even better."
It is the season for Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies, but you'll be lucky if you can find them at your local Aldi. Customers are scooping them up as fast as they can and eating them just as quickly. "I bought these on Sunday; I have one sleeve left," writes one shopper. Meanwhile, another reviewer says, "Hope they stay around for a while ... I have a couple extra packs stashed away just in case."
Use these summery Aldi treats in dessert pairings and for baking
Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies are a favorite on the list of Aldi sweet treats that are perfect for summertime, and shoppers are happily dunking them in milk for an afternoon snack. When dipped in white chocolate, they transform into a beautiful summertime appetizer. They also have the perfect tasting notes to compliment a daiquiri and they pair well with other, non-alcoholic drinks. Try them alongside this 2-ingredient summer soda alternative which combines sparkling water and your favorite fruit juice, for example. The key lime cookies are also great alongside frozen desserts. "I got some vanilla coconut ice cream at Trader Joe's and I've been putting a spoonful of it inside each one of these and eating them," writes one shopper.
Other shoppers are using these cookies to make crusts and crumbles for sweets like Jell-O cream pie and no bake layered desserts. "I used these to make cream cheese truffle balls dipped in chocolate," writes one shopper. "It was delicious." Another shopper said they used the cookies as a crumble topping for margarita cake. They'd definitely put a beautiful finishing touch on any style of key lime pie — especially Costco's 4-pound fan-favorite key lime pie which is finally back in the bakery.