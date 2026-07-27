This Summer-Inspired Oreo Dupe Has Customers Running To Aldi: 'I Have One Sleeve Left'

Aldi has brought back a seasonal favorite for the summer of 2026 and customers are overjoyed. It's a dessert that combines two afternoon treats into one since it's an Oreo dupe that is flavored like a key lime pie. Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies look just like an Oreo except for the branding and the color. Benton's key lime cookies are made with two vanilla wafers and a bright green, slightly tart filling. Customers say the wafers have a hint of a graham cracker taste and the filling is richer than an Oreo. "Great dunkers with good milk absorption. They don't fall apart post dunk, either," writes one Redditor.

Many compared the key lime sandwich cookies to Benton's lemon version, with glowing reviews for both. Some customers say the key lime cookies are a little sweeter but with none of the aftertaste you get with some sandwich cookies. "We just opened a package up today for an after lunch treat," writes a Facebook reviewer. "I thought the lemon cookies were great but think the lime is even better."

It is the season for Benton's Key Lime Crème Sandwich Cookies, but you'll be lucky if you can find them at your local Aldi. Customers are scooping them up as fast as they can and eating them just as quickly. "I bought these on Sunday; I have one sleeve left," writes one shopper. Meanwhile, another reviewer says, "Hope they stay around for a while ... I have a couple extra packs stashed away just in case."