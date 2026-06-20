This Refreshing Soda Alternative For Summer BBQs Only Takes 2 Ingredients

When summertime arrives, so does BBQ season, with all its grilled meats, potato salads, and cold sodas. There's always a cooler somewhere near the condiment table, stacked to the brim with carbonated drinks. If you want to skip the soda but keep the fizz, there's not always a great alternative. Even if there's a big pitcher of sweet southern iced tea, there won't be any bubbles for you — unless you make something yourself, that is. Make a spritzer with sparkling water and fruit juice and you'll still get something sweet and bubbly, perfect for sipping in the sun. You don't have to say goodbye to fizzy drinks just because you're not feeling soda

Make a basic fruit juice spritzer with plain sparkling water and 100% fruit juice, mixed in a 1-to-1 ratio. If you're looking for a lower-sugar drink, lessen the amount of juice in the glass. Make sure you pour everything over ice and let it chill for a few seconds.

The best part might be that you can use any kind of fruit juice and customize the flavors in endless ways. Even a squeeze of lemon juice will work to flavor seltzer water and create a refreshing soda-like beverage. Cranberry juice is a flavorful choice for a fruit juice spritzer, as are juices like apple, grapefruit, grape, and orange for a quick, two-ingredient mock soda. "I literally mix any juice that sounds delicious with sparkling water," explains one Redditor, adding that they don't feel the need to splurge on the best seltzer and sparkling water brands since the juice is what's bringing the flavor.