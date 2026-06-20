This Refreshing Soda Alternative For Summer BBQs Only Takes 2 Ingredients
When summertime arrives, so does BBQ season, with all its grilled meats, potato salads, and cold sodas. There's always a cooler somewhere near the condiment table, stacked to the brim with carbonated drinks. If you want to skip the soda but keep the fizz, there's not always a great alternative. Even if there's a big pitcher of sweet southern iced tea, there won't be any bubbles for you — unless you make something yourself, that is. Make a spritzer with sparkling water and fruit juice and you'll still get something sweet and bubbly, perfect for sipping in the sun. You don't have to say goodbye to fizzy drinks just because you're not feeling soda
Make a basic fruit juice spritzer with plain sparkling water and 100% fruit juice, mixed in a 1-to-1 ratio. If you're looking for a lower-sugar drink, lessen the amount of juice in the glass. Make sure you pour everything over ice and let it chill for a few seconds.
The best part might be that you can use any kind of fruit juice and customize the flavors in endless ways. Even a squeeze of lemon juice will work to flavor seltzer water and create a refreshing soda-like beverage. Cranberry juice is a flavorful choice for a fruit juice spritzer, as are juices like apple, grapefruit, grape, and orange for a quick, two-ingredient mock soda. "I literally mix any juice that sounds delicious with sparkling water," explains one Redditor, adding that they don't feel the need to splurge on the best seltzer and sparkling water brands since the juice is what's bringing the flavor.
Personalize your 2-ingredient fruit spritzer
Combine different types of juice to create more interesting flavors when mixing up a fruity spritzer. Cranberry, tart cherry, and lime juice make a great combination, as do watermelon and basil, blueberry and lemon, kiwi and cucumber, or raspberry and lime. Use real fruit and freshly squeezed juice when possible to add bright flavor and a pretty splash of color to your drink.
You can also switch up your choice of fizzy base. Tonic water will add a little extra sugar and a touch of bitterness. Seltzer water has the most pure taste, while club soda contains added minerals that bring a saline note.
If you're ready to take things up a notch, a spirit like vodka turns a fruit spritzer into a DIY White Claw. To make it even better, your vodka needs a refreshing infusion – take the extra step and use cucumber vodka for the win. Make it fancy by pouring it into Collins glass with sliced strawberries, lemons, blueberries, and a leafy garnish like mint or basil.