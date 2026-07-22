Move Over Pop-Tarts, This Dollar Tree Dupe Makes Mornings Even Tastier

Shopping at Dollar Tree isn't a bad way to shave off a few bucks when it comes to pantry staples. You can even snag a jar of chili crisp for a wildly cheap $1.50 (for a 3-ounce jar). That being said, just like with any store, you'll run into some things that taste good — and some that end up being a disappointment. In the case of these Pop-Tart pastry dupes, however, we're happy to report that we found Toast'em Pop-Ups Chocolate Fudge Toaster Pastries better than the name brand.

We compared Dollar Tree finds against their counterparts, and the Toast'em Pop-Ups were better for one key thing: the pastry shell, which always makes up the bulk of any toaster pastry. Our taste tester noted, "My Pop-Ups were noticeably bread-ier and less filled than my Pop-Tarts, but whereas the Pop-Tarts' breading was bland and cracker-like, the breading on the Pop-Ups tasted like a sort of fudge cookie. A good Pop-Tart bite, then, was dependent on a high filling-to-crust ratio, while every bite of my Pop-Ups was satisfying." And what's even better is that you can snag them for a lower price than Pop-Tarts at Dollar Tree.