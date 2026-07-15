What's New At Publix In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
We're already in the second half of July, so now is the time to think about summertime cookouts, trips to the beach, picnics in the park, and parties under the stars while you still can. At Publix, you can stock up on everything you need to eat, travel, host, or just chill.
Publix is keeping the vibe going with summer-friendly ingredients, colors, and flavors. It's got a whole array of pistachio-flavored products, for instance, as well as some with mango, passion fruit, and lemon. There are new snacks for that road trip to the lake house and a special Italian sausage to grill once you get there. And if you've been following the FIFA World Cup, you'll be nearly as excited about Publix's soccer-themed baked goods as you were watching your favorite team score that goal. Here's a look at some new or featured items for July that Publix has on offer. Add in a little buy-one, get-one fun and you're sure to have an awesome summer.
Yogurt pretzel snack box
The Publix Snack Flight Trio is a tray full of vanilla yogurt-covered pretzels in an array of summery, beachy colors. You get a mix of yellow, pink, and orange pretzels which together make for a color palette that perfectly matches the little umbrella in the cocktail you're sipping by the water. These pretzels are a blend of salty and sweet, just like beach air and good times.
Sweets for the soccer match
As long as there have been sports shown on TV, there have been people to yell at those TVs in excitement or anger. The specific habit of yelling "Goooooaaalll!" when someone scores in a soccer game (and especially during the World Cup) dates back to 1946 with Brazilian radio announcer Rebello Junior. The custom has long since caught on with other announcers and ordinary fans alike.
Just in time for the World Cup finals, Publix has something else to scream about: soccer-themed cakes and cupcakes. The Soccer Cupcakes come by the dozen in either vanilla, chocolate, or a mix of the two topped with buttercream and custom-decorated in the colors of your choosing (say, red and yellow for Spain). Go for the goal with a Soccer Cake Cupcake Combo, which includes 24 cupcakes and an 8-inch cake in a variety of flavor and color options. Designed to look like a soccer ball hiding out in the turf on the field, this dessert also comes with free soccer ball rings.
A cake that will transport you
The bar cakes are already one of the best things to come out of the Publix bakery, and if you sign up for Club Publix you get a free one on your birthday (you have to sign up 10 days before you can get your free birthday treat). Those of you with upcoming birthdays are in luck since Publix has rolled out a special Mango Passion Fruit Bar Cake this month which boasts all the tropical flavors of summer. Skip the sunscreen and seasickness — this cake is like a Caribbean cruise in a clamshell. You don't even have to leave your neighborhood.
Something to get up in your grill
Fire up the grill, Publix has just the thing for your cookout, party, or dinner. Its Limited Edition Sweet Italian Sausage is a seasoned pork sausage that goes great on a bun and beyond — enjoy it on its own or try it in any of your summer recipes. You'll get five links per package, so hopefully you're hungry.
Flatbread pizza in no time flat
July is busy, with an endless list of events, errands, trips, outdoor activities, and (before you know it) back-to-school prep. Whatever you're doing on the run or to have fun this month, the Publix Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza is a good choice for a meal that won't hold you up. Quick and easy to prepare, this pizza is good to go after just a few minutes in the oven. It's got garlic-herb chicken, bacon, ranch sauce, mozzarella, white cheddar, and caramelized onions, so it's filling without being too heavy for the July heat.
Donuts for lemon lovers
Anything lemon-flavored is light and summery. It's reminiscent of a vacation on the Amalfi coast or along the Italian Riviera, where you can drink limoncello while taking in the views of clear, blue waters.
Publix is your secret Italian connection with its vast selection of lemon products this July, including a Lemon & Cream Cake, Limited Edition Lemon Marshmallow New York Style Cheesecake, and the especially tempting Glazed Lemon Sour Cream Cake Donuts. These donuts are sweet and citrusy with a sugary glaze and come in a package of six. When life hands you lemons, eat donuts.
Cheesecake for summer
Publix really summered up its cheesecake when it added coconut to it. The Limited Edition Coconut Cheesecake Bites will have you thinking of island palms, pina coladas, and sipping coconut milk from a whole coconut through a straw. Sure, the cheesecake is technically New York-style, but we're getting more Maui than Manhattan.
Eat your greens (as in, pistachios)
Publix is going green. With a whole slew of products based on everyone's favorite little green nut (which wasn't always green), there's a Pistachio Takeover happening at the supermarket this summer. Publix is offering everything from Pistachio-Crusted Cod to Pistachio Muffins to Brown Butter Pistachio Shortbread Cookies. One pistachio standout is the Dubai-Style Pistachio Croissants, which are flaky croissants filled with pistachio and Dubai chocolate. Fresh from the Publix bakery and already making waves on social media, these croissants are good enough to make any Frenchman green with envy.