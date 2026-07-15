What's New At Publix In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast

We're already in the second half of July, so now is the time to think about summertime cookouts, trips to the beach, picnics in the park, and parties under the stars while you still can. At Publix, you can stock up on everything you need to eat, travel, host, or just chill.

Publix is keeping the vibe going with summer-friendly ingredients, colors, and flavors. It's got a whole array of pistachio-flavored products, for instance, as well as some with mango, passion fruit, and lemon. There are new snacks for that road trip to the lake house and a special Italian sausage to grill once you get there. And if you've been following the FIFA World Cup, you'll be nearly as excited about Publix's soccer-themed baked goods as you were watching your favorite team score that goal. Here's a look at some new or featured items for July that Publix has on offer. Add in a little buy-one, get-one fun and you're sure to have an awesome summer.