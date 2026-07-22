The Costco Bakery Item Customers Swear Tastes Better With An Extra Crunch

There are many hidden secrets of the Costco bakery, and a Reddit thread has uncovered another clever hack. If you're a fan of warm chocolate chip cookies with a crispier texture, pick up a pack of Costco's minis on your next shopping trip and pop them in the air fryer at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes.

You'll be pleasantly surprised by how much of a difference the air fryer makes to the cookies overall. Beyond just adding extra crunch, it actually enhances the flavor. Similar to the reason why bread tastes better warm, when Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies are toasty right out of the air fryer, the Maillard reaction continues to develop, creating deeper, more complex caramelized flavors. Not to mention, chocolate chips just hit different when they're slightly melted.

Could you use this hack with any bakery-style cookie? Sure. But you may not get quite the same results as you would with Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies, since these treats have just the right thickness, softness, and size for the air fryer to perfectly crisp them up in just a few minutes without burning.

For any soft cookie fans out there, I hear you, I see you, and I stand with you. However, giving Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies a crispier texture makes them better at soaking up milk without disintegrating. The extra step also adds a delicious contrasting texture when the cookies are crumbled over ice cream.