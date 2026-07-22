The Costco Bakery Item Customers Swear Tastes Better With An Extra Crunch
There are many hidden secrets of the Costco bakery, and a Reddit thread has uncovered another clever hack. If you're a fan of warm chocolate chip cookies with a crispier texture, pick up a pack of Costco's minis on your next shopping trip and pop them in the air fryer at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes.
You'll be pleasantly surprised by how much of a difference the air fryer makes to the cookies overall. Beyond just adding extra crunch, it actually enhances the flavor. Similar to the reason why bread tastes better warm, when Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies are toasty right out of the air fryer, the Maillard reaction continues to develop, creating deeper, more complex caramelized flavors. Not to mention, chocolate chips just hit different when they're slightly melted.
Could you use this hack with any bakery-style cookie? Sure. But you may not get quite the same results as you would with Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies, since these treats have just the right thickness, softness, and size for the air fryer to perfectly crisp them up in just a few minutes without burning.
For any soft cookie fans out there, I hear you, I see you, and I stand with you. However, giving Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies a crispier texture makes them better at soaking up milk without disintegrating. The extra step also adds a delicious contrasting texture when the cookies are crumbled over ice cream.
More Costco bakery items you should be air frying
Costco's mini chocolate chip cookies aren't the only item from the bakery department that could benefit from a trip to the air fryer — Costco's croissants are practically begging for extra crunch, especially when using them to add a buttery spin to your breakfast sandwiches. Unlike the cookies, the croissants are made up of butter-loaded layers of dough that can soften over time as moisture redistributes. When exposed to heat, or better yet, the circulating heat of an air fryer, it helps drive off some of that moisture while restoring the crisp, flaky exterior. Try this out in your air fryer at 390 degrees Fahrenheit for about four minutes.
Costco's muffins are another bakery item you may want to start putting in the air fryer. The best part of a muffin is the muffin top, right? With how oversized Costco's muffins are, that means even more of the domed surface to enjoy, so why not sink your teeth into a toasty top that provides a satisfying contrast to the muffin's warm, soft interior? The chocolate chips in the Kirkland Signature Triple Chocolate Muffins become decadent and melty, while the berries in the Blueberries and Cream muffin turn plump and burst with juiciness as the buttery streusel topping crisps. Pop any of the muffins into an air fryer preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes or until they're golden brown and slightly crisp on the outside.