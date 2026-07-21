The Old-School Cleaning Habit That's More Dangerous Than Helpful In The Kitchen

Cleaning the kitchen is no one's favorite household chore, and yet it's inevitable. Whether your practice is to do a quick clean of the kitchen every night or put off the scrubbing until a lazy Sunday afternoon when you can deep clean appliances, it has to be done. But are you doing it the right way? If you're still using the techniques you learned from your parents when you cleaned for pocket money, it might be time to update your kitchen hygiene methods. That's where Renata Cruz comes in. The cleaning expert and professional organizer at Coastal Maid San Diego told The Takeout how to get better at cleaning kitchens.

According to Cruz, one of the most outdated cleaning supplies in the kitchen is also one of the most common: bleach. "There is little justification for using bleach in a typical kitchen cleaning regimen," she said. Although it has long been used in routine cleaning tasks, bleach can be dangerous. "There are potentially greater hazards involved than people usually realize," she told us, noting that cleaning with the chemical can be particularly risky in small or poorly ventilated kitchens. Due to the fumes bleach releases, Cruz advised, "Anyone who suffers from asthma, chronic breathing difficulties, or has young children in the home should avoid using bleach on a regular basis in these types of environments."

Aside from breathing in the fumes, Cruz is also concerned about skin contact. "Prolonged exposure to contact with bleach results in skin irritation," she explained. "If you get bleach in your eyes while leaning over a sink or counter top to apply it, it can be a serious risk."